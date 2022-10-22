Read full article on original website
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
