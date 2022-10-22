ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
GAFFNEY, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy