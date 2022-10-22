Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.
SportsZone: (10-21-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Game of the Week features the 7-1 Gehlen Catholic Jays facing off against the Tri-Center Trojans in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Gehlen Catholic, whose lone loss of the season came on September 2nd, will look to advance while extending their win streak to seven games. […]
Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school athlete of the week for Oct. 16-22
Four area teams and five individual runners qualified for state in cross country during the qualifying meets held Oct. 19 and 20. The Ames girls team and two Little Cyclone boys runners — Zach Lenkaitis and Ahmed Aldamak — qualified from the Class 4A qualifying meet in Indianola Oct. 19. The Little Cyclone girls, ranked sixth in 4A, placed second as a team at Indianola. ...
Radio Iowa
Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22
2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West. 10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison. 4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton. 5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW...
Comments / 0