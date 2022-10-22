Read full article on original website
Friday night football final scores from SC and Midlands high school games
There are just two weeks left in high school football regular season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title
Mooresville locks up at least a share of GMC title. KANNAPOLIS—Mooresville rallied to beat Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Friday 27-26. The win clinched no worse than a share of the Greater Metro Conference championship. The Blue Devils trailed 14-0 and 20-7 but regrouped to snap the Wonders’ two-game winning...
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lake Norman snaps two-game skid, beats South Iredell
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman got back on track Friday, beating South Iredell 29-12 on a night the Wildcats recognized their 28 seniors. Winning the field position battle went a long way toward helping the Wildcats (7-2, 3-2) halt a two-game slide. Four of their first five possessions began at the 50...
High School Volleyball: Jags drop Mariners in 2A first round
FARMVILLE — After winning the first set, Farmville Central found itself trailing 23-21 late in the second set as visiting East Carteret looked to even the match. Needing a big momentum swing, Savannah Whaley delivered for the Jaguars, as the junior's kill sparked a 20-1 run that lasted into the third set. The run propelled the hosts to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-7 win in an NCHSAA 2A opening-round volleyball playoff...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2
OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
