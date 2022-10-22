FARMVILLE — After winning the first set, Farmville Central found itself trailing 23-21 late in the second set as visiting East Carteret looked to even the match. Needing a big momentum swing, Savannah Whaley delivered for the Jaguars, as the junior's kill sparked a 20-1 run that lasted into the third set. The run propelled the hosts to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-7 win in an NCHSAA 2A opening-round volleyball playoff...

FARMVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO