The Daily Reflector

High School Volleyball: Jags drop Mariners in 2A first round

FARMVILLE — After winning the first set, Farmville Central found itself trailing 23-21 late in the second set as visiting East Carteret looked to even the match. Needing a big momentum swing, Savannah Whaley delivered for the Jaguars, as the junior's kill sparked a 20-1 run that lasted into the third set. The run propelled the hosts to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-7 win in an NCHSAA 2A opening-round volleyball playoff...
FARMVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

OLIN—North Iredell, seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win against No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday. The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3. No other details on the match were available. North...
STATESVILLE, NC

