Read full article on original website
Related
Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot
On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
fox4news.com
Healthcare workers raise concerns about safety after shooting kills 2 at Dallas hospital
DALLAS - Multiple healthcare workers have reached out to FOX 4 about safety concerns following the shooting that killed two healthcare workers in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The healthcare workers all say the gunman is the person responsible for the shooting, but they wonder...
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
dallasexpress.com
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
fortworthreport.org
Here’s how to vote in person or by mail before the Nov. 8 election.
Texas voters can cast a ballot in more ways than one before Election Day. Registered voters can vote early and in person. The early voting period begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Some people are eligible to vote by mail. Scroll down to read through the Report’s early and...
AOL Corp
Hail, tornado threats forecast in North Texas as storms roll through Dallas-Fort Worth
Hazardous weather remained in the forecast on Monday as thunderstorms move through North Texas neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Damaging winds are the main threat, though some hail and a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, authorities said. In addition, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding.
Dallas County Democratic, Republican parties address ballots missing write-in section
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to the upcoming election in North Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports some ballots were sent without room to vote for a write-in candidate.The Dallas County Democratic Party said the issue had affected 10,000 people."When 10,000 people who are seniors, who are disabled, are getting something that is not typical and may cause some confusion, we want to make sure we address it," Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.The Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu spoke on the incident with CBS 11."I don't think it's a very big deal and affected very...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting. O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
fox7austin.com
Suspect charged with murdering 2 healthcare workers at Dallas hospital has a long criminal history
DALLAS - The suspect charged with murdering two nurses in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday has a lengthy criminal history. 30-year-old Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder, after being shot by a Methodist Health System police officer. Hernandez is on parole for...
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
WFAA
DFW weather: Chance of severe storms to start off the week
There's a chance of rain and severe weather in North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest on the timing and what to expect.
WFAA
American Airlines to reportedly drop first class seating for international flights
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is looking to move forward with plans to change up seating for certain flights. The Fort Worth-based airline is reportedly planning to drop first class seating for international flights in favor of more business class seats due to customer demand. According to multiple...
Comments / 0