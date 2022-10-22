District 2-2A At Cecil Field (swimming), Bolles (diving) Teams: Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Riverside, Stanton, West Nassau, Westside, White, Yulee. Outlook: This should be among Jacksonville's most exciting districts. Class 2A state boys champion in 2021, Bishop Kenny is back. Zach Jones, Evan Larson, Maria Candelora, and Rachel Howard are among a multitude of top returners for a Crusaders team that should excel again. But the other storylines to watch are many. Florida State-committed Mehdi Elaoufir of Gateway Conference champion Stanton might be the strongest overall swimmer in the boys field, while Gabriella Marim and Audrey Sturm lead a deep Blue Devils girls team; Hampton Walker, Neriah Giedrys and Cora Foxwell-Jones are gaining ground fast on a Fernandina Beach team that looks like the school's best for many years; Cameron Watson and Brinkley Watson carry on Paxon's long tradition in the pool; and versatile Brody Singley leads the charge for West Nassau.

