Sports Overtime Week Nine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
FHSAA volleyball: 15 Orlando area teams host region quarterfinals
The new Florida High School Athletic Association playoff format, approved by its board of directors this year, creates a few new wrinkles in region pairings that were unveiled over the weekend. The new system seeds teams one through eight, based on the FHSAA power rankings. District champions are still rewarded with automatic region playoff berths. But they are no longer guaranteed a top four ...
High School Volleyball: Who's in, who's out, our predictions for regional champions
The FHSAA released their brackets for each of the seven classifications across the state Saturday night in a selection show. A higher seeded at-large could be in position to travel to a lower seeded district champion in the new format the FHSAA Board of Directors unanimously agreed to on April 25.
Polk County roundup and look ahead
LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
Southwest Florida volleyball regional playoff preview
The Florida High School Athletic Association has released its volleyball regional brackets, and 12 teams from Southwest Florida made the cut. That includes three teams who are the No. 1 overall seeds in their region. Read on to see who made the field and what this year's regionals will look like. ...
South Suncoast Week 9 Roundup (Oct. 21-22)
Just about every school has returned to the field of play from the South Suncoast region for the exception of North Port, whom hasn’t played a game since September 23rd. Port Charlotte didn’t have a game this week, but will play its second game since Hurricane Ian this week when they face Parrish ...
Zephyrhills’ William Poe is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Zephyrhills cross country runner William Poe, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Poe, a cross country runner for the Zephyrhills Bulldogs, earned 56.72% of the 17,675 votes in a state-wide poll. The junior runner ...
Bozeman Bucks Are 1A District 4 Champs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high school district tournaments just wrapped up this past week and we had several dominant tournament champs. One of them being the Bozeman Bucks. The Bucks finished the season 21-2 and undefeated in district play, they are also currently on a 19 game winning...
FHSAA swimming: Northeast Florida high school district previews, Class 1A-2A
District 2-2A At Cecil Field (swimming), Bolles (diving) Teams: Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Raines, Riverside, Stanton, West Nassau, Westside, White, Yulee. Outlook: This should be among Jacksonville's most exciting districts. Class 2A state boys champion in 2021, Bishop Kenny is back. Zach Jones, Evan Larson, Maria Candelora, and Rachel Howard are among a multitude of top returners for a Crusaders team that should excel again. But the other storylines to watch are many. Florida State-committed Mehdi Elaoufir of Gateway Conference champion Stanton might be the strongest overall swimmer in the boys field, while Gabriella Marim and Audrey Sturm lead a deep Blue Devils girls team; Hampton Walker, Neriah Giedrys and Cora Foxwell-Jones are gaining ground fast on a Fernandina Beach team that looks like the school's best for many years; Cameron Watson and Brinkley Watson carry on Paxon's long tradition in the pool; and versatile Brody Singley leads the charge for West Nassau.
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Four area teams open region play this week
The FHSAA on Saturday released brackets for this week's regional round of the state volleyball tournament.
VOTE HERE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: Oct. 24
Fernandina Beach swimmer Neriah Giedrys is the Florida Times-Union's eighth Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Oct. 10-15. The sophomore won four events to lead the Pirates to the Nassau County girls championship, with two relays including the 50-yard...
Southwest Florida Week 9 Roundup
Football is all the way back in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. After this week's game, all the teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties have returned to the field following the devastating storm. Here is a look at all the action from Week 9 of the high school football season on ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week (Oct. 17-22)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Oct. 17-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
Liberty Bulldogs are 1A District 3 Champs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs finished the regular season with an outstanding 24-2 mark and 4-1 in district play. That 1 loss coming to Sneads just last week but the Bulldogs were able to get a little revenge and win their rematch with the Pirates this past Thursday to claim the 1A District 3 title.
