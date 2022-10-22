Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
This Grizzlies-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Fans of NBA big men were almost in for some dark days. For a long time, the position appeared to be heading toward extinction. In the pace and space era, teams began to cut bigs out of their rotation. Small ball became increasingly popular, and for a while, it looked like it could be the dominant style of basketball in the world’s best league.
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.24.22
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Boston ( 3-0, 0-2 on the road) at Bulls ( 1-2, 0-1 at home) 7PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King.7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan : 27ppg. Boston: Tatum: 34...
NBA
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
NBA
5 takeaways from the Nuggets' impressive win over the Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — The Nuggets’ season is only two games old and it’s already weird. One night, they fall to the stripped-down, rebuilding Jazz, which qualified as the eye-opening result on a busy Wednesday night. In the next game, fueled by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, they beat the defending champion Warriors while Jamal Murray sits.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 23, 2022
The 21st home opener in New Orleans franchise history tips off at 6 p.m. vs. Utah in the Smoothie King Center. The game sold out 10 days ago. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/new-orleans-pelicans-sellout-home-opener-utah-jazz-10-23-2022-2023-nba-season. Tickets have also been selling at a brisk pace for Tuesday’s home game vs. Dallas, but there are still tickets available...
NBA
Keys To the Game - Bulls vs Celtics (10.24.22)
The Bulls return to the home hardwood to take on the Boston Celtics in the first of four between the two teams this season. Boston comes to town with a perfect 3-0 record while Chicago, 1-2, looks to get back on track after dropping two in row. Over their last 10 meetings, the C’s hold a 6-4 edge, however, the Bulls have won three of the last 5 in the all-time series.
NBA
DeRozan's game winner just off as Bulls fall to Wizards 102-100
But Billy, the left corner three, right in front of your bench, DeMar with the spin and pump fake, two defenders trying with no chance. Game! History! Remember?. “I probably should have thought about that,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered with a weak smile after DeMar “DeStroyer” DeRozan actually almost did it again to the Washington Wizards, a three pointer at the buzzer for the win... which this time spun out as DeRozan crumbled wistfully to the floor and the Wizards accepted relief more than jubilation Friday in a 102-100 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 2
Each Monday, we tell you all you need to know about the coming week in the NBA and look back on the week that was, too. It didn’t take long for players to start dropping 40-pieces this season as the first six days of play have already produced seven 40+ point games, including a pair of 41-point games by Damian Lillard and an explosive 49-point gem from Ja Morant as he flirted with the first 50-point game of the season.
NBA
At 21, Isaiah Stewart emerges as ‘the spirit’ of the Pistons
Troy Weaver’s stated goal of building a roster past Pistons championship teams and their fans would recognize and applaud is right on target. Right down to the fact that all the key components are building their own fan clubs. Go to The Palace during the Bad Boys days and...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112
Pelicans (2-0), Hornets (1-1) New Orleans’ recent history is filled with slow starts to the regular season, but this Pelicans squad looks much different from many of those from the past decade. New Orleans improved to 2-0 overall for the first time since 2018-19, building a quick lead Friday, before Charlotte rallied and created some fourth-quarter drama. However, the Pelicans regained control down the stretch, remaining unbeaten. After winning its first two road games in a regular season for the first time in a dozen years, New Orleans will open its home slate Sunday vs. Utah.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
NBA
Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 1. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics. The Celtics’ All-Star helped the team start the season undefeated at...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After opening up the regular season with two games on the road, the Orlando Magic will finally get the opportunity to play within the friendly confines of Amway Center. However, that matchup that awaits them will certainly make for a difficult homecoming. On the second night of...
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120
On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
NBA
5 takeaways as the Heat hold off feisty Raptors
MIAMI – The ticket sellers for the Miami Heat faced a particular 1-2 challenge this weekend:. First, they had to deal with back-to-back home games – Boston on Friday, Toronto on Saturday – while hoping Heat fans would commit to spending both weekend nights at FTX Arena.
