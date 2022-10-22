SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little Southwest Conference Starting things off with the big schools and the Little Southwest Conference. The Central Bobcats lost to the Midland Legacy Rebels 56-29. Frenship lost to the Permian Panthers in crazy fashion 42-41 and Midland beat the Odessa Bronchos 41-31. There are not undefeated team in this district and…

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO