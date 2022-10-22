Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
Stratford and Tascosa rise, Bushland falls to No. 8 in latest DCTF rankings
The latest release of Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school football rankings had six teams from the Panhandle included in the top 10 of their respective classes. Tascosa (7-1) rose up one spot and is ranked No. 7 in the Class 5A Division I rankings following an 34-28 overtime victory over district rival Caprock last Thursday.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bobcats Drop in Standings; Lake View Needs Help for Playoff Berth
SAN ANGELO- Week 9 of Texas High School Football is in the books and the playoffs inch closer so here is the current playoff picture for team in the Concho Valley and the surrounding area. Here are the current standings for the Central Bobcats and the Lake View Chiefs. Little Southwest Conference Starting things off with the big schools and the Little Southwest Conference. The Central Bobcats lost to the Midland Legacy Rebels 56-29. Frenship lost to the Permian Panthers in crazy fashion 42-41 and Midland beat the Odessa Bronchos 41-31. There are not undefeated team in this district and…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aledo Climbs to No. 4 in 5A, See Texas HS Football Rankings for Week 9, Oct. 20-22
Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press, for Class 6A through 1A including private schools. In Class 6A, DeSoto (7-1) jumped into the Top 10 with a 45-20 win over Cedar Hill. The Eagles are now ranked...
Titusville Herald
Saturday's Scores
Cin. Clark Montessori 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 12. Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27. Tol. Christian 62, Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 25. Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
High School results, schedules: Football, volleyball
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted. Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Victoria East at Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings
CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
Texas Panhandle H.S. volleyball district standings, Oct. 25
DISTRICT 3-5A TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT.
Comments / 0