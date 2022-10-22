ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ESPN

Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday. Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22

On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
ESPN

Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL

