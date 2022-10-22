Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
ESPN
Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown
San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday. Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
NBA
"Our Team Has Got Heart" | Utah Rallies To Stay Undefeated With Overtime Victory Over New Orleans
Lauri Markkanen had a game-high in points. Jordan Clarkson was on fire and kept the Jazz in the game. But in the end, it was Kelly Olynyk who played the hero. Olynyk hit a running, off-balance, finger-roll layup with 3.1 seconds left as Utah remained undefeated following their 122-121 overtime victory over New Orleans on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams playing with Oklahoma City's bench unit on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is not starting in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams to come off the bench after Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was picked as Saturday's starter. In 22.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
ESPN
Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
ESPN
Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three straight games. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22...
Yardbarker
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
