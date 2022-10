The volleyball team (14-7, 6-3) extended its winning streak to three over the weekend with two conference wins. The team started the week with a thrilling five-set victory over Abilene Christian University, improving their record in five-set matches to 5-1. After UTA won the first two sets, Abilene Christian won the next two to force a decisive fifth set that the Mavericks won 18-16.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO