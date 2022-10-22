Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 scoreboard: Playoff picture clears as teams wrap up region play
Most high school football fans in the state of Alabama had their eyes on Alabaster Friday night as the two highest ranked teams in Class 7A squared off. And while the Hoover-Thompson matchup delivered plenty of excitement, it wasn't the only impactful game across the state or in the area.
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups, region standings and playoff pairings
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final few games of the regular season are happening across Alabama and Georgia. Several teams have already secured positions in the upcoming playoffs while others are fighting for a place in the postseason. [TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW OCTOBER 27-28 GAMES]. ALABAMA PLAYOFFS. Playoffs in...
Franklin County Times
Looking ahead: Big games approach for Phil Campbell, Red Bay, Russellville
The high school football season is steadily winding down, but Friday brings big games for three local teams. Phil Campbell (5-2; 2-2) at Clements (2-7; 1-4) Phil Campbell will travel to Clements this week with the playoffs on the line. The Bobcats passed their first big test to earn a...
Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Oct. 17-23
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week. You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. To submit high school scores, statistics, records,...
Vote: Select Athens-area's Week 10 high school football Player of the Week
Vote for the Athens-area Week 10 high school football Player of the Week from the nominees below. Voting is open Monday morning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Player of the Week will continue throughout the regular season. NOMINEES. Toby Bolton, Cedar Shoals. In Cedar Shoals’ 46-39 victory over Chestatee, Bolton...
Prep football: Munford falls to Handley, will be on road in playoffs
HANDLEY — Handley finished its regular season with another strong performance Friday. Elijah Goss rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers beat Munford 49-14 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.
