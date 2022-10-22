Forsan and Christoval battled for three quarters before there was any action on the scoreboard Friday in a District 3-2A Division I football game in Forsan. The Buffaloes fell behind 6-0 in the fourth quarter when Manuel Riojas scored from two yards out for the Cougars but Forsan responded with 14 unanswered points and got a defensive stand to sew up a 14-6 win in a battle for the top spot in the district standings.

FORSAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO