High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
KTLO
foxsportstexarkana.com
Trojans pull away in second half to beat host Arkansas High
TEXARKANA, Ar. — Hot Springs spoiled Arkansas High’s Homecoming, and clinched a postseason spot at the same time Friday night at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks were competitive in the first half, but Hot Springs (6-2, 4-1) scored five unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to rout Arkansas High, 55-15.
Texas Panhandle H.S. volleyball district standings, Oct. 25
DISTRICT 3-5A TEAM OVERALL DISTRICT.
Friday Night Roundup: Forsan holds off Christoval in key district battle
Forsan and Christoval battled for three quarters before there was any action on the scoreboard Friday in a District 3-2A Division I football game in Forsan. The Buffaloes fell behind 6-0 in the fourth quarter when Manuel Riojas scored from two yards out for the Cougars but Forsan responded with 14 unanswered points and got a defensive stand to sew up a 14-6 win in a battle for the top spot in the district standings.
Week 10 Abilene, Big Country high school football schedule (Oct. 27-29)
Big Spring at Lubbock Estacado,* 7 p.m. Abilene High at Amarillo,* 7 p.m. Lubbock High at Abilene Cooper,* 7 p.m. Wylie at Amarillo Palo Duro,* 7 p.m. Brownwood at Andrews,* 7 p.m. Wichita Falls Hirschi at Sweetwater*, 7 p.m. Alvarado at Stephenville, *7:30 p.m. CLASS 3A. Iowa Park at Clyde,*...
