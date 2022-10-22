ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be in full-blown tank mode this season. They traded away with their two biggest stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell while also shipping out the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale. The Jazz looked poised to be prime contenders to potentially land Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft but the players clearly had different ideas.
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent. The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.
Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
Late layup lifts unbeaten Jazz over Pelicans in OT

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night. Markkanen added 12 rebounds, Olynyk finished with 20 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 18 and Jarred Vanderbilt added 15 points...
