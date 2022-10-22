ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Taunton Daily Gazette

Sports scores, stats for Friday: Bilodeau scores 3 TDs in D-R shutout of Plainfield

RECORD: 4-12-1 (1-7-0 Mayflower League) HIGHLIGHTS: Aiden Steele led the way for the Craftsmen with a hat trick while Ryan James added the other goal. Football: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Plainfield (Conn.) SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 27, Plainfield 0. LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. DATE: Oct. 21. RECORD: 2-5 (0-3 South Coast Conference) HIGHLIGHTS:...
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy