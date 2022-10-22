ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade

It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers landing McCaffrey intensifies rivalry with Rams

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t just take place on the field — it’s alive and well in the front offices too. After the 49ers trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was made official, general manager John Lynch spoke to the media and shared how the process, once again, boiled down to a competition with their division opponent.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sweetwater, TN
