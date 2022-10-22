FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fifth win of the 2022 campaign.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) starts his route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs
The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Harbaugh returns to Levi's Stadium for 2012 49ers reunion
For the first time since 2015, former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh returned to Levi’s Stadium for Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs and a 2012 team reunion.
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement odds continue to shorten
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each have 10 games remaining to help turn their teams' seasons around, but one or both future Hall of Famers could decide to hang it up at the end of the year.
Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Making Playoffs Seem Plausible
Asked if turning around the season and getting to the playoffs felt “plausible,” after losing to the Commanders, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said: “You’re goddamn right it does."
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Trust in Allen Lazard, Aaron Jones
Other than Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers' offense made too many mistakes in the loss to the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers said.
Packers Commanders Football
Washington Commanders fans and Green Bay Packers fans are seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
Photos: Packers' skid continues with loss to Commanders
The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight game as the Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win at FedEx Field.
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey 2022: How to buy gear following Carolina Panthers trade
It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers landing McCaffrey intensifies rivalry with Rams
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams doesn’t just take place on the field — it’s alive and well in the front offices too. After the 49ers trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was made official, general manager John Lynch spoke to the media and shared how the process, once again, boiled down to a competition with their division opponent.
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
894
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0