ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
BELL COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake

A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3

(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
KCEN

New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KILLEEN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs

KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Meet Jake Wright, the Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan in Killeen, Texas

MEET JAKE WRIGHT - KILLEEN'S #1 DALLAS COWBOYS FAN. Just look at this mobile monument to America's Team. Jake had every inch of his SUV plastered with Cowboys regalia. This car is exactly what you think a Dallas fanatic would drive. From the tires to the roof, and even the interior, this man's ride leaves no room for doubt about who he's rooting for on the good days and the bad.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy