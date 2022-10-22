ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

101.5 KNUE

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
People

Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV. On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference. According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began. Witnesses told police they...
PASADENA, TX
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.Read it at KWTX-TV
MCGREGOR, TX
Slate

Alabama Wants to Become the Second State in 76 Years to Get an Execution Do-Over

Last month, Alabama botched its first attempt to execute Alan Miller. Now it wants another chance to put him to death. The state, one of the nation’s leaders in executions, tried to kill Miller by lethal injection on September 22. But, with time running out before Miller’s death warrant would expire, the officials in charge of his execution stopped it because they knew they had failed.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved and diamond rings — it took an attack on another woman weeks later for police to reconsider.The next capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir, 49, begins Monday in Dallas in the death of Brooks, one of 22 older women he is charged with killing. The charges against Chemirmir grew in the years...
Temple, TX
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

