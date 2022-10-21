Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple NY Jets players appear to take subtle digs at Elijah Moore
It doesn’t seem like New York Jets players are siding with Elijah Moore. Ever since Elijah Moore requested a trade on Thursday, the chief concern among New York Jets fans has been whether the newfound drama would damage the positive energy in the locker room. If the cryptic social...
numberfire.com
Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over
New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams (ankle) to miss time
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and “will miss some time,” ESPN reported Monday.
New York Jets Rookie Breece Hall Has Likely Suffered a Season-Ending Injury
Since making his NFL debut with the New York Jets, rookie Breece Hall has quickly made a name for himself among the best up-and-coming running backs in the league. He had his career-best game during the sixth week of competition, rushing for 116 yards and leading the Jets to a 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers.
Commanders HC Rivera preaches importance of in-game experience and growth
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are coming off their second-straight win after defeating the Green Bay Packers Sunday, 23-21. Despite the young team’s success, head coach Ron Rivera is focused on how his players are growing and learning. “Young guys have to learn and the only way they can learn that […]
ESPN
Jets' Breece Hall dealing with likely ACL injury
DENVER -- The New York Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered with the fear that rookie sensation Breece Hall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Hall, carted off...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Placed In Concussion Protocols
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram left Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a head injury and was placed in the league's concussion protocols on Monday.
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The New England Patriots and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Patriots are -135 on the moneyline in the game. The Jets are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Marvin Jones reveals status for Jaguars’ Week 7 game vs. Giants as he battles hamstring injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are out to prove that they are a strong team despite their 2-4 record. Against the 5-1 New York Giants, Trevor Lawrence and the upstart Jags are eager to get back in the win column. Some recent Marvin Jones news makes their endeavor more possible. According to...
saturdaytradition.com
Gus Edwards set for long-awaited NFL return with Baltimore Ravens
Gus Edwards suffered a torn ACL shortly before the NFL season on September 9, 2021, ending his season before it could begin. Edwards missed all 17 games in the 2021 season and has missed the first 6 games of the 2022 season. The last time Edwards was able to suit up for an NFL game is January 16, 2021, a playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Comments / 0