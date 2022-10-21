Gus Edwards suffered a torn ACL shortly before the NFL season on September 9, 2021, ending his season before it could begin. Edwards missed all 17 games in the 2021 season and has missed the first 6 games of the 2022 season. The last time Edwards was able to suit up for an NFL game is January 16, 2021, a playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO