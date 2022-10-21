ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

numberfire.com

Jets' Breece Hall ACL tear confirmed, season over

New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, tests confirmed Monday. The Jets were unfortunately correct on Sunday when they said Hall likely suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The first-round rookie had emerged as a true workhorse and elite fantasy asset with back-to-back 20-touch games, but Michael Carter will now take over as the Jets' lead back. Ty Johnson will mix in for some change-of-pace work.
NEW YORK STATE
ESPN

Jets' Breece Hall dealing with likely ACL injury

DENVER -- The New York Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered with the fear that rookie sensation Breece Hall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Hall, carted off...
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Edwards set for long-awaited NFL return with Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards suffered a torn ACL shortly before the NFL season on September 9, 2021, ending his season before it could begin. Edwards missed all 17 games in the 2021 season and has missed the first 6 games of the 2022 season. The last time Edwards was able to suit up for an NFL game is January 16, 2021, a playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.
BALTIMORE, MD

