Greeneville, TN

TUSCULUM ROUNDUP: Pioneers Fall To Augusta In Volleyball

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — The Tusculum women’s volleyball team had a rematch against reigning region champion Augusta on Friday at the SAC/PBC Crossover. However, the Jaguars repeated their performance by sweeping the Pioneers 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.

The Pioneers fall to 8-10, while the Jaguars improve to 18-5.

Three Pioneers tallied seven kills: Martina Foster, Carli Pigza and Peyton Gash. Setters Samantha Bunch and Elise Carmichael each finished with 15 assists. Foster (2) and Bunch (1) landed the service points.

Carly Sosnowski collected a match-best 16 digs, joined by Bunch with 12. Raven Chance headed up the net defense with four total blocks (one solo, three assists). Gash added three block assists to the effort.

Tusculum will play Georgia College (noon) and USC Aiken (4 p.m.) in the SAC/PBC Crossover on Saturday.

BOWLING Pioneers 10th

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team is in 10th place after Baker action at the McKendree Bearcat Open.

The Pioneers totaled 4,363 pins for its five Baker games including 0-4 in head-to-head action against three teams ranked in the national top-25.

Tusculum opened the season against No. 15 Maryville (Mo.) where the Saints defeated the Pioneers 959-922. TU face in-state foe Lincoln Memorial in the next contest as the 24th-ranked Railsplitters edged TU by just two pins in an 883-881 decision. Ten pins separated Tusculum and Upper Iowa as the Peacocks prevailed 825-815.

Tusculum bowled its second highest total of the day in its bye round as the Pioneers totaled 896.

Tusculum closed the day with a 1060-849 loss to No. 25 Newman.

Defending national champion and tournament host McKendree are in first place with 4,901 pins, 58 ahead of second place and third-ranked Nebraska (4843).

The Pioneers will play five traditional matches on Saturday as the TU will open against No. 3 Nebraska. Tusculum will also face Quincy, Mercyhurst, No. 21 Central Missouri and No. 1 McKendree to close the second day.

The three-day tournament will wrap up with bracket play on Sunday.

CROSS COUNTRY Pioneers Run

KNOXVILLE — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams concluded regular-season competition on Friday at the Appalachian Challenge, held at Sequoyah Park. The Pioneer women finished seventh out of 11 teams while the Tusculum men were 12th out of 13 squads.

Tusculum will begin preparation for the South Atlantic Conference Cross Country Championship, which will take place Saturday, November 5 at Salisbury Community Park in Salisbury, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Junior Emily Coddington finished 17th overall with a season-best time of 19:01.58 for the 5-kilometer course. Freshman Inmaculada Delgado also had a season-best time of 20:03.79 and was 47th overall, with senior Erin Bruce in 63rd place with yet another season-best time of 20:45.66. Junior Judy Chellah was 81st overall at 21:26.54 and senior Destiny Lottie ran 26:48.66 for a season best for the Pioneers.

Milligan had five runners inside the top 20, including three in the top five, and won the team title with 37 points. William Carey and Montreat tied for second with 81 points, followed by SCAD Savannah in fourth with 112 points and Southeastern in fifth with 113 points. Dalton State took sixth with 151 points, ahead of the Pioneers who were seventh with 225 points.

Lina May of William Carey was the race winner in a time of 17:08.25, nearly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Ellen-Mary Kearney of Milligan.

MEN’S RECAP

Sophomore Bryson Livesay ran a career-best time of 26:18.66 over the 8-kilometer course and was the Pioneers’ top finisher in 38th place. Senior Antonio Aparicio ran 29:23.75 and finished 100th overall, and freshman Jerry Ricker also had a season-best time of 29:25.31 and was 102nd place. Freshman DeWayne Morris finished the race in 36:59.09 and sophomore Xavion Bogus was clocked in 37:54.84 for the Pioneers.

In a close finish, Aaron Jones of Milligan won the individual title by 1.6 seconds over teammate Will Stockley, helping the Buffaloes win the team championship with 33 points, Montreat, which had five of its finishers inside the top 11, was second with SCAD Atlanta taking third with 106 points. Tusculum had 330 points to finish in 12th overall.

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

