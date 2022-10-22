Read full article on original website
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
Free Treats, No Tricks: Your Halloween Fun Guide for Killeen, Texas
If you are wondering about free, fun things to do in Belton, Temple, and Killeen, Texas this Halloween, keep scrolling. Things may be a little confusing this year, since Halloween falls on a Monday, but there are a lot of events throughout the last weekend of October to choose from in Central Texas that are wallet-friendly.
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3
(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Meet Jake Wright, the Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan in Killeen, Texas
MEET JAKE WRIGHT - KILLEEN'S #1 DALLAS COWBOYS FAN. Just look at this mobile monument to America's Team. Jake had every inch of his SUV plastered with Cowboys regalia. This car is exactly what you think a Dallas fanatic would drive. From the tires to the roof, and even the interior, this man's ride leaves no room for doubt about who he's rooting for on the good days and the bad.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
