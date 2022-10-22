Read full article on original website
Texas A&M remains united despite 3-game losing streak; 3 O-Linemen gone
Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014, but the team is still united. The players remain dedicated to the process, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “Our guys believe and they’re into it,” Fisher said. “We’ve talked...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.
Texas A&M soccer team to celebrate Senior Day against Missouri on Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri. A&M head coach G...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday, ending the Aggies’ eight-game winning streak in the series. Here are three takes from the game:. 1. Open week...
Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes. The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium. The remaining 55 wasn’t...
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course. Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine...
Aggie women's tennis team wins nine matches on second day of Fall Invitational
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won three doubles and six singles matches Saturday on the second day of the A&M Fall Invitational at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams Kayal Gownder-Daria Smetannikov, Elise Robbins-Lizanna Boyer and Jeannette Mireles-Gianna Pielet each won matches, while No. 58 Mary Stoiana, No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith, Mireles, Pielet, Smetannikov and Gownder each won in singles.
