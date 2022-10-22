Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO