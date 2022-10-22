Read full article on original website
Phoenix Completes Day 2 at ITA Carolina Regionals
CARY, N.C. – The Elon University men's tennis team concluded the second day at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. Elon picked up two wins in the opening round of the doubles draw. The freshman duo of Oskar Antinheimo and Veljko Krstic teamed up for a 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Bruno Serra and Chester Wickwire of UNC Asheville, while the team of Daniel Martin and Nicholas Campbell posted a 6-4, 6-2 win against Esteban Lopez and Vasil Ivanov of North Carolina A&T. Both teams went on to lose in the second round.
McKenna Dalfonso Named CAA Defensive Player Of The Week
ELON, N.C. — Junior goalkeeper McKenna Dalfonso has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Elon women's soccer team shut out Towson in its regular-season finale Sunday. This marks Dalfonso's fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor, her last coming almost a year...
Volleyball Survives Five Set Battle With College of Charleston
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team earned a five-set victory against College of Charleston on Sunday, as the Phoenix rallied from behind to secure a weekend split with the Cougars. "We had some players post some big numbers today, but the result of this match has much...
Women's Soccer Battles Towson To Scoreless Draw
TOWSON, Md. — The Elon women's soccer team threatened late but couldn't find the game-winning goal as the Phoenix and Towson battled to a scoreless draw Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Elon finishes the regular season with a 9-5-3 overall record and a 5-3-1 mark in...
Women's Soccer Wraps Up Regular Season At Towson
ELON, N.C. — CAA Championship seeding is on the line as the Elon women's soccer team travels to Towson on Sunday for its regular-season finale. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sitting at 9-5-2 overall and 5-3 in CAA play, the Phoenix is tied with the Tigers for third in the league with 15 points. Should Elon win and either Monmouth or Northeastern — which each have 17 points — win their Sunday match, the Phoenix will secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Should Elon win and Monmouth and Northeastern draw, the Phoenix will clinch the CAA regular-season title and homefield advantage in the CAA Championship.
Women's Basketball To Host Education Day
ELON, N.C. — For the first time in more than a decade, the Elon women's basketball team will welcome local elementary school students to campus this season for a fun-filled Education Day matinee. Head coach Charlotte Smith is pleased to announce that Elon Athletics has partnered with the Alamance-Burlington...
Phoenix Falls to College of Charleston in Four Sets
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team lost to College of Charleston on Saturday, as the Cougars defeated the Phoenix 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20) at Schar Center. "Credit goes to College of Charleston," head coach Mary Tendler said. "They played a very good match both offensively and...
