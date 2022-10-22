ELON, N.C. — CAA Championship seeding is on the line as the Elon women's soccer team travels to Towson on Sunday for its regular-season finale. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sitting at 9-5-2 overall and 5-3 in CAA play, the Phoenix is tied with the Tigers for third in the league with 15 points. Should Elon win and either Monmouth or Northeastern — which each have 17 points — win their Sunday match, the Phoenix will secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Should Elon win and Monmouth and Northeastern draw, the Phoenix will clinch the CAA regular-season title and homefield advantage in the CAA Championship.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO