Pelicans lose Zion, Ingram to injuries in loss to Jazz
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans' promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah's Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of a 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night.
Utah 122, New Orleans 121
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
Charlotte 126, Atlanta 109
CHARLOTTE (126) Hayward 4-10 3-5 12, Washington 4-8 2-2 12, Plumlee 2-4 4-9 8, Oubre Jr. 9-20 3-3 24, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-1 18, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 9-9 2-3 20, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Bouknight 3-9 2-2 10, Maledon 1-1 2-3 4, McGowens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 21-30 126.
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106.
Cleveland 117, Washington 107
WASHINGTON (107) Avdija 1-6 0-0 2, Kuzma 4-8 2-4 11, Porzingis 7-16 0-1 18, Beal 11-16 5-7 27, Morris 5-8 0-0 13, Gill 1-3 0-0 2, Hachimura 7-12 0-0 16, Gafford 1-2 0-0 2, Barton 4-11 0-0 9, Wright 2-5 2-3 7. Totals 43-87 9-15 107.
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
SACRAMENTO (125) Barnes 1-1 2-4 4, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-10 7-8 19, Fox 11-20 3-3 26, Huerter 3-14 2-2 9, Holmes 6-8 3-4 15, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 0-0 16, Metu 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Monk 6-15 0-0 16. Totals 47-100 20-25 125.
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
MINNESOTA (116) McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (112) Bridges 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-6 0-0 11, Ayton 6-11 1-1 13, Booker 13-21 4-4 35, Paul 3-11 0-0 7, Craig 3-7 0-0 8, Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, Okogie 0-0 2-2 2, Payne 4-11 1-2 10, Shamet 2-5 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-12 112.
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pelicans
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22
On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
Pelicans the Take Sting Out of Hornets, Improve to 2-0
The Pelicans improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018-2019 season.
Kenrich Williams playing with Oklahoma City's bench unit on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is not starting in Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Williams to come off the bench after Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was picked as Saturday's starter. In 22.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to produce 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott's return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control.
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Browns' Phillips 'likely' done for year with pectoral injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have...
This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half. Those haven't exactly been safe this season for the Ravens, but this time they managed to hold on.
Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others. Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the defending champions beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Sunday night.
