Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ season finale leaks online as HBO releases new promo images for ‘The Black Queen’

Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1
After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
NME
Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two
After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’
Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
How ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons Died Off
One of the enduring mysteries of Game of Thrones is what happened to Westeros’ dragons prior to the events of the series. Why did they die off? The new prequel series House of the Dragon is set in a time when the dragons are still very much alive, and very important to the fate of House Targaryen. As the show continues, it is going to follow the events of the so-called “Dance of the Dragons,” the war within House Targaryen for control of the kingdom.
'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal explains the finale's troubling Daemon Targaryen scene
"House of the Dragon" creator Ryan Condal discussed the alarming way Daemon Targaryen treats his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen, in the series finale.
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know About the 'GOT' Prequel Series' Return
Early during season 1 of House of the Dragon, HBO renewed the Game of Thrones prequel, confirming that the series would return for a second season. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood, which is a history book recounting notable events in Westeros in the 200 years before the original series, HOTD will continue to explore the in-fighting and intrigue surrounding House Targaryen.
ETOnline.com
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
House of the Dragon fans are viewing this controversial Game of Thrones moment differently after the finale
House of the Dragon fans are all drawing the same comparison to Game of Thrones over its explosive season finale.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of its GoT spin-off series on Sunday (23 October).*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10 below – you have been warned*After Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) learns that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has been named King following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), she begins to recruit allies who believe in her claim to the throne.In the hopes of getting House Baratheon on her side, she sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End...
House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ prophecy, explained
Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series concluded its first season on Sunday (24 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the new...
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
EXCLUSIVE: Ashleigh Cummings to star alongside Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in upcoming thriller What Remains Of Us
Ashleigh Cummings will star alongside Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in the upcoming thriller, What Remains Of Us. The 29-year-old Australian actress will play the role of a young mother and wife. The upcoming film will be produced by Poker Face's Ryan Hamilton, Martin Owen, Addam Bramich, and Jack...
Manifest season 4 part 1: Here’s the full scoop on the new episodes
It’s almost time to board Flight 828 for the final time. The first half of Manifest season 4 arrives in mere days, and Manifesters around the world couldn’t be more excited to reunite with the characters they have known and loved (and now saved) since takeoff. Manifest first...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: The series shares epic highlight reel from season four, and fans reflect on the early days
We’re mere weeks away from the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and fans can’t stop looking forward to an exhilarating kick-off of new episodes. While you’re enjoying your Saturday evening, there’s no more perfect way to spend a few hours than by binging episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Last night, Yellowstone’s Twitter shared an all-encompassing highlight reel of the most epic moments in the show’s history, taking us on an emotional minute-long journey through the ups and downs of the Dutton family. In addition, fans are reflecting a little further back to season 1 and its characterization. You know the drill from here. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Teeters out there; let’s ride in.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online: HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” leaked online this Friday, just days before the popular fantasy series was set to close out its freshman year. In a statement to IndieWire, HBO blamed the leak on a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or the African region. The channel also stated that it is “aggressively” searching for and taking down copies of the leak on the internet. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,”...
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
CNET
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Finale: What Time It Airs in Your Time Zone
It arrives on Sunday. The one we've been waiting for, the Big Kahuna: House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. It's been a long journey. Nearly 20 years have passed between the premiere and the finale, but it appears we're about to see the Targaryen Civil War kick off in earnest.
Hannah Waddingham Details The Wild Game Of Thrones Fan Interactions She's Had Over Her Role As The Nun Who Says 'Shame'
Game of Thrones alum Hannah Waddingham reveals she has weird fan interactions due to her role as the "shame" nun.
Comments / 0