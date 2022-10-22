ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $1M in cocaine seized at Texas border crossings

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted $1,097,900 in alleged cocaine in two separate incidents in Texas last week.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 16 at the Anzalduas International Bridge Port of Entry. Officers discovered 20 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing nearly 46 pounds, concealed within a brown Ford pickup truck arriving from Mexico.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 20 at the Hidalgo International Bridge after authorities searched a red Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico and discovered 15 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing nearly 37 pounds, concealed within the vehicle.

Border patrol agents seized the narcotics and vehicles, and both cases remain under investigation.

