Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like
The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
cruisefever.net
The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet
Carnival Cruise Line is adding five more cruise ships over the next two years with two of them entering service before the end of the year. Carnival Cruise Line currently has 22 cruise ships in service and here are the next five that will enter service with “America’s Cruise Line”.
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Tokyo: Director Takeshi Fukunaga on His Competition Film, Straddling Cultures and Delving Deep Into Japan
With his atmospheric period feature Mountain Woman (Yama Onna) in competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and the only Japanese director helming an episode of FX’s upcoming Shōgun remake, Takeshi Fukunaga looks well on the way to fulfilling the promise suggested by his feature debut, Out of My Hand. Released in 2015, Out of My Hand followed a Liberian migrant’s journey to New York, used mostly non-actors, and won plaudits at festivals from Berlin to Los Angeles. A distinctly untypical first feature for a Japanese filmmaker, Out of My Hand marked Fukunaga as someone to watch. More from The...
Rare earth elements could be new front in struggle for U.S. energy independence | Opinion
The gasoline shortages of the 1970s and 1980s were created by trade embargoes and political upheaval in the small handful of countries responsible for the vast majority of global oil production. Since that time, the US. has fought several wars in the Middle East and provided tremendous sums of foreign aid in its...
Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed
Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
These Twin Beachfront Bahamas Mansions Just Hit the Market for $30 Million Each
Every inch of the Bahamas is paradise, but there are few islands more idyllic than Harbour Island just northeast of Nassau, known as the ‘Nantucket of the Caribbean.’ With such high demand from foreign buyers in the Caribbean, there are more homes than ever coming to the market throughout the islands. This includes two sister properties that hit the market for $29.95 million each: La Palmeraie #1 and La Palmeraie #2, which translates to ‘the palm grove’ in French.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
techaiapp.com
A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Evrima, the first custom-built yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection set sail on its maiden voyage on October 15, 2022. The iconic brand has made its way into the luxury yachting space, blending the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the elegance of yachting. With unique itineraries and immersive experiences,...
tripsavvy.com
The Cruise Industry Is Set to Double Its Value by 2028
Like all travel industries, cruising was hit hard by the pandemic. And despite restrictions lasting longer in cruising than in hospitality or aviation, its rebound has been meteoric. A new report by market intelligence company Grand View Research, Inc. values the cruise industry at $7.67 billion in 2022 but anticipates...
wanderwithwonder.com
Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
Comments / 0