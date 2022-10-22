ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
The US Sun

Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet

ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
protocol.com

Russia and China may both be eyeing retaliatory cyberattacks against the West

The risk is climbing that both Russia and China may look to bring an escalation in major cyberattacks against the U.S. and Western Europe, following Russian losses in Ukraine and the U.S. chip blockade against China, according to cybersecurity and geopolitics expert Dmitri Alperovitch. "What I do think we're about...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Hints Change to Ukraine War Plan: 'Everything Will Be Different'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, hinted on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine had entered a new phase. Weeks after demanding a change in strategy from Russia's military, and criticizing how the conflict has been handled so far, Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, "Everything will be different."

Comments / 0

Community Policy