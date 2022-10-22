ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27 News

Full Week 9 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 9 games across the Midstate. Week 9 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cumberland Valley at State College. Below is a complete list of highlights from […]
CBS Philly

Friday Football Frenzy: Scores & highlights for 10/21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just because we had some Phillies playoff baseball --- doesn't mean we don't have a frenzy.  CBS3 crews were out around the region --- with the game on the radio ----- making sure we got the best high school football highlights.There's been 131 different high schools so far featured on the frenzy. SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOWPENNSYLVANIA SCORESAbraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13Ambridge 42, New Castle 20Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OTArchbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6Armstrong 56, Highlands 35Athens 17, Central Columbia...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

Volleyball takes down East Stroudsburg in thrilling five-setter

The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12. How it happened. Shippensburg (14-11, 6-4 PSAC East) had four players posting...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: NA girls golfers finish 3rd at PIAAs

The North Allegheny girls golf team finished in third place at the PIAA team championships Oct. 19, at Penn State. The Tigers shot 251 to finish behind Phoenixville (240) and Peters Township (242). Katie Rose Rankin shot 6-over par 78 to lead the way for North Allegheny. Megan Manesiotis (85)...
WEXFORD, PA
fcfreepress

SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

