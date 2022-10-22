ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Hulu’s Rosaline Cast Really Loved Shooting The Twist Ending To Romeo And Juliet

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tr3Ei_0iiSMKrl00

SPOILERS are ahead for Rosaline, now streaming with a Hulu subscription.

The latest in Shakespearean inspiration recently came in the form of Rosaline, a comedy that imagines Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Rosaline, Romeo’s ex. During filming, the cast had loads of fun doing their own spin on the classic tragedy, but as they all seemed to agree, it was Rosaline’s twist ending that was an especially memorable day on set.

When CinemaBlend spoke with the cast of Rosaline, we spoke about the changes they got to make to the iconic story by telling it as a comedy through Rosaline’s eyes. They all agreed the ending was the best time on set, including Minnie Driver, who said this to us:

Definitely the scene at the end where we believe the lovers are dead in the crypt and in our story they're not actually dead. It was very difficult to do because you do have grieving parents, but you also have this comedic moment of Rosaline looking at Juliet, telling her to pretend to stay dead and looking at me, whilst also Kaitlyn's character, Rosaline has this wonderful moment where she really gets to speak to the two warring houses and say, 'Pull yourselves together, why are you always fighting?' So there's, I think it's my favorite scene because it's this wonderful coming together. It's artful, it's really well written and I think it's very well acted.

Minnie Driver plays the Nurse in Rosaline, which is also a pivotal character in the original play. Except for Rosaline, the actress got to bring her hilarious charms to the role. As she shared, the scene where Romeo and Juliet play dead was a blast to bring to life on set. The movie’s director, Karen Maine, echoed these sentiments, adding:

It's not sort of as sad and dramatic as the original. But what makes this film so great is there's so many additional scenes as well that aren't in the original play. And that was also incredibly fun.

Sean Teale, who plays a new character named Dario, agreed that the end was the best scene too. In his words:

Solely in a selfish way, cause it was a fun day filming it, but the death scene, We put our spin on it and it and the death scene in the movie was just great. So it was all of us together in this big beautiful church. And we just laughed for two days actually.

One of the biggest storylines of Romeo and Juliet is the irony of the two of them dying for one another, but in Rosaline, they switched things up. In this version, it’s only a front to show the two houses that they’re flawed before Romeo and Juliet escape them to be in love without any family drama. Except as they go away on their boat, they start to realize that being starcrossed may have been the main draw of their passion as they get into an awkward conversation about pizza preferences.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Rosaline’s Romeo, Kyle Allen, the actor admitted that they spoke on set about another match for Romeo: Dario. Amazing, right? Oh well, at least Rosaline provides ample laughs. CinemaBlend gave the movie a 3 out of 5 in our Rosaline review, and critics and audiences liked the twist overall.

In our interviews with the Rosaline cast, the movie’s Juliet actress, Isabela Merced, teased her upcoming Madame Web role a bit as well. Following the Disney/Hulu release, check out what Disney movie releases are coming up next here on CinemaBlend.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film

Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
TVLine

TV Vet Leslie Jordan, of Will & Grace and Call Me Kat, Dead at 67

Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s TV credits date back to the mid-1980s, with roles on series such as The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart. His first regular role came with the CBS sitcom The People Next Door (as mailman Truman Fipps), followed by runs in the Married… With Children spinoff Top of the Heap,...
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
BET

Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Deadline

Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update

UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
musictimes.com

Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed

Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
epicstream.com

Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Special Added Two Iconic Showbiz Veterans To Play Major Roles

ABC's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary since receiving the first Academy Award nomination for an animated movie will be proven special with the addition of two iconic personalities. Theater and country music veterans Martin Short and Shania Twain will join the show to bring two major roles to life.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy