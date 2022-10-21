Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Leaked Overwatch 2 cutscene inspires excitement for PvE story mode, features Moira’s soft side
A new look at Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story mode content showed up on Reddit this morning by way of a purported leak, and it’s enough to get lore nerds quite excited. Three screengrabs of pre-release footage from the game’s story were posted, including two separate scenes. The first scene shows Moira and Sigma sharing a moment, and the other features a standoff between Orisa and Doomfist, both including subtitled dialogue.
dotesports.com
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
dotesports.com
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
dotesports.com
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
dotesports.com
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
dotesports.com
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
dotesports.com
How large is the new Broken Moon map in Apex Legends?
Let’s face it: size matters when it comes to maps in Apex Legends. One of the biggest criticisms multiple maps have faced in Apex is map size, from comments that Storm Point is too big to be exciting to arguments that Kings Canyon is too small to be competitively balanced.
dotesports.com
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks
Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
dotesports.com
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
dotesports.com
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
dotesports.com
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
dotesports.com
MTG Standard decks that may show up at 2022 Magic World Championship
The Standard Magic: The Gathering format will take center stage at 2022 Magic Worlds, minus the Meathook Massacre, providing a number of archetypes a chance that previously didn’t exist within the format. Wizards of the Coast pulled the trigger on The Meathook Massacre ban several weeks prior to the...
dotesports.com
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
dotesports.com
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
dotesports.com
How to play Viper in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
One of the agents in VALORANT with the most “toxic” ability kit is actually one of the most useful agents in virtually any team composition, Viper. Her abilities and playstyle revolve around zone control, reducing the vision and health of enemies to weaken them, and making them vulnerable to a barrage of bullets—not to mention, obstructing their vision and communicating in the process.
dotesports.com
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
dotesports.com
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ season 15 map rotation is a breath of fresh air
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.
dotesports.com
Where to find Curdle Scream Leader in Fortnite
Fortnite is once again celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Fortnitemares event. Players have been asked to deal with zombies, haunted furniture, and more as part of this year’s challenges, with more happening every day. Now players are being asked to interact with Curdle Scream Leader and to purchase items from the monstrous creature.
Comments / 0