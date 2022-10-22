Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Global Games Solution GXC Launches $40M Fund Focused on the Future of Gaming
GXC, a Korean supplier of a worldwide resolution for the online game trade, has launched Spherical Ventures, its new $40M+ enterprise fund targeted on investing in early stage video games startups. The fund – primarily based in Singapore – will spend money on promising online game builders and online game...
cryptopotato.com
New ‘Emergent Entertainment PLC’ Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment
Former PlayStation EVP, Simon Rutter, joins as Chairman. VR Game Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Web 3 game Resurgence. Today, a new entertainment PLC EMERGENT ENTERTAINMENT is announced. Emergent Entertainment officially merges London-based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC, following a...
marktechpost.com
Understanding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Gaming Industry
Enhancing the player experience is the ultimate goal of artificial intelligence in gaming. Given that game developers create games for a variety of platforms, it is imperative. The option between a console and a desktop PC gaming has become obsolete. Instead, users of various mobile and wearable devices—such as smartphones, V.R. headsets, and more—demand immersive gaming experiences. Thanks to AI, developers can now create console-like experiences for several device kinds. AI games come in several formats every year. Some experts argue that the less obvious uses of AI in games are the most potent. AI is becoming more prevalent in games, which has significant economic advantages for companies. By 2026, the gaming sector is expected to rank among the most profitable industries, with a market value of about $314 billion. As a result, there has been increased investment in AI-based game development globally.
marktechpost.com
Meta AI Announces Release of ‘Grand Teton’: The Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Platform At Scale
Open-source hardware and software have been indispensable to growing industries’ demand to scale innovations, especially in AI. Almost every industry is adopting AI in the services and products they offer. As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models become more advanced and capable, we will require more powerful hardware to keep up with them.
Comments / 0