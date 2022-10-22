Read full article on original website
Related
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Prove Star Power Still Has Some Sway at the Box Office
In an IP-driven world, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Julia Roberts helped sell tickets for their respective films. Earlier this year, the wild success of “Top Gun: Maverick” led to a lot of articles in the media hailing Tom Cruise as the last true box office star in an era of Hollywood defined by IP-centric franchises. But this weekend’s box office results showed that’s not entirely true.
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Lucy Simon, composer of 'The Secret Garden,' dies at 82
Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Angela Lansbury: Watch actress sing Beauty and the Beast as star dies aged 96
Watch Dame Angela Lansbury perform Beauty and the Beast with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, as her family announce the singer has died aged 96. On screen, Lansbury famously lent her voice to the heartwarming character of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical film Beauty and the Beast. Across her career, the London-born actor won five Tony Awards, for roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame , Dear World , and Gypsy. Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
Choir boys sing an 1800s 'cat duet opera' made entirely of 'meows' and people can't look away
Nearly everyone—usually involuntarily, and usually in the middle of the night—has been serenaded by a symphony of meows. But never quite like this. Even before the days of memes and viral videos, cats have been the subject of human fascination, serving as whiskered muses for all kinds of art. People in the 1800s were particularly cat-crazed—believing that felines were responsible for everything from shifts in weather to curing epilepsy.
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer. “In the last 2 days, I’ve been by the side of both my mother and my aunt, Joanna, and watched them pass into the next world. I can’t truly comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook. Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death
She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
Tokyo: Director Takeshi Fukunaga on His Competition Film, Straddling Cultures and Delving Deep Into Japan
With his atmospheric period feature Mountain Woman (Yama Onna) in competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and the only Japanese director helming an episode of FX’s upcoming Shōgun remake, Takeshi Fukunaga looks well on the way to fulfilling the promise suggested by his feature debut, Out of My Hand. Released in 2015, Out of My Hand followed a Liberian migrant’s journey to New York, used mostly non-actors, and won plaudits at festivals from Berlin to Los Angeles. A distinctly untypical first feature for a Japanese filmmaker, Out of My Hand marked Fukunaga as someone to watch. More from The...
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan Death, Plans Tribute
Following the unexpected death of “Call Me Kat” regular Leslie Jordan, Fox and Warner Bros. TV have opted to pause production on the sitcom, which stars Mayim Bialik. The network plans to put a title card in this Thursday’s episode honoring Jordan. According to a source close to production, he had completed nine episodes of the current third season before his death.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: my mind is completely blown.
Light of Passage review – Crystal Pite’s magnificent dance of life
Crystal Pite is an extraordinary choreographer. Her uniqueness is not her talent for making dances for large groups of people that unfold with a silken energy, filling huge stages with ripples of movement. It’s not even her skill at carving dances that seem at once weightless and freighted with depth.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
In addition to being a beloved and Oscar-winning director, Guillermo del Toro is also a relentless champion of other filmmakers, from his recent impassioned Twitter defense of Martin Scorsese against a dismissive essay to his years-ago commentary track for his monster movie “Mimic” where he offers an unsolicited and enthusiastic recommendation of the film’s two direct-to-video sequels. (They were made without his involvement; he just genuinely likes them, possibly more than his own original!) So while plenty of other figures might be adept at filling an Alfred Hitchcock-style role as a impresario of ghoulish tales, it feels particularly fitting to see del Toro lend both his name and personality to “Cabinet of Curiosities,” a Netflix anthology series where eight different filmmakers are given around an hour to tell a creepy and/or chilling and/or goopy horror story — primarily set in the past, though presumably that wasn’t a requirement.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0