KING 5

Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers

LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Yakima Herald Republic

Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — So who could possibly have seen this coming two weeks ago?. When the Seahawks left New Orleans on Oct. 9, losers to a Saints team with a backup quarterback who had just played in London, the season looked dead in the water. Seattle had a defense that seemed impossible to fix and an offense without its leading rusher in Rashaad Penny.
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers

With a breakout day from their rookie running back, another big game from Geno Smith and a strong defensive outing, there was plenty for the Seahawks to be happy about on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Seattle’s 37-23 win over the LA Chargers. Kenneth Walker III cements hold...
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 7 at L.A. Chargers

Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks play the Los Angeles Chargers. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers.
numberfire.com

Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) a game-time decision in Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) will make a decision about his status for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks after warmups this afternoon. What It Means:. Allen appears to be close to making a comeback, but the Chargers will be taking their bye week...

