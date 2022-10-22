Read full article on original website
Four takeaways from Seahawks' upset Week 7 win over Chargers
LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week, the Seahawks lined up against one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. And for the second week in a row, Seattle managed to keep him and his team in check, as the Seahawks managed to get a 37-23 road victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
Get on your feet football fans, as the Seattle Seahawks will travel to sunny Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a bout between two former divisional foes! With that being said, let’s take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Seahawks-Chargers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — So who could possibly have seen this coming two weeks ago?. When the Seahawks left New Orleans on Oct. 9, losers to a Saints team with a backup quarterback who had just played in London, the season looked dead in the water. Seattle had a defense that seemed impossible to fix and an offense without its leading rusher in Rashaad Penny.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers
With a breakout day from their rookie running back, another big game from Geno Smith and a strong defensive outing, there was plenty for the Seahawks to be happy about on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Seattle’s 37-23 win over the LA Chargers. Kenneth Walker III cements hold...
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III shows blazing speed on 74-yard TD run in win over Chargers
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with a final score of 37-23 in the Week 7 matchup. Of all the highlights from this game, a long 74-yard touchdown from rookie running back Kenneth Walker III stands above the rest. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Walker...
With J.C. Jackson done for season, Chargers could explore their trade options
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday and wide receiver Mike Williams will be out weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 7 at L.A. Chargers
Welcome to Game 6 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks play the Los Angeles Chargers. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) a game-time decision in Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) will make a decision about his status for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks after warmups this afternoon. What It Means:. Allen appears to be close to making a comeback, but the Chargers will be taking their bye week...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 power rankings: Huskies fail to gain ground despite first road win
Eight weeks down, four teams have the inside track for the two berths in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon, USC, UCLA and Utah are the cream of the conference. They are 14-3 in league play, with the losses coming only to each other. Against everyone else, they are 11-0. Two...
