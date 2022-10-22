Read full article on original website
College Station freshman Black 47, Georgetown freshman 32
College Station’s Sean Acosta and Mike Turner each ran for two touchdowns, and Alex Harrison recovered a fumble for another score in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 47-32 victory over Georgetown on Thursday. Davis Gardner caught a 6-yard TD pass for College Station, while Keaton Johnson had...
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12
Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets
The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
Texas A&M soccer team to celebrate Senior Day against Missouri on Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri. A&M head coach G...
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
Aggie men's golf team rebounds in second round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot the second-lowest round of the day and improved four spots to 10th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Saturday at the Lakeside Course. The Aggies shot 14-under 274 to finish the day at 3-under 573...
Texas A&M remains united despite 3-game losing streak; 3 O-Linemen gone
Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014, but the team is still united. The players remain dedicated to the process, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “Our guys believe and they’re into it,” Fisher said. “We’ve talked...
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team falls to No. 2 Texas, No. 8 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 2 Texas 220-80 and No. 8 Indiana 220-80 on Friday in a double dual meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38...
Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches
Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday, ending the Aggies’ eight-game winning streak in the series. Here are three takes from the game:. 1. Open week...
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan football team takes control with big plays in 50-21 victory at Waco Midway
HEWITT — For the Bryan Vikings, long voyages are fun. But quick trips are even better. Bryan produced three one-play scoring “drives” as it cashed in on the big play in a key 50-21 victory over Waco Midway on the Panthers’ Homecoming on Friday night. Malcom...
