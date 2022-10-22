The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO