No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
Texas A&M soccer team to celebrate Senior Day against Missouri on Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday. A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri. A&M head coach G...
Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes. The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium. The remaining 55 wasn’t...
Cessna: Texas A&M can't rid itself of costly mistakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of mistakes while losing their third straight game. South Carolina hit A&M in the mouth with a 100-yard kickoff return to open the game, and the...
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Texas A&M volleyball team host No. 16 Kentucky in pair of matches this weekend
Texas A&M will host No. 16 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference volleyball matches beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink Match at Reed Arena. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Sunday. A&M (10-9, 2-6) lost its sixth straight in SEC play...
Texas A&M-South Carolina quarter-by-quarter breakdown
South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He slithered through several Aggies at approximately the South Carolina 30-yard line, breaking free in front of the Texas A&M sideline. More disaster:. South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush returned an interception 59 yards on A&M’s fourth...
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team falls to No. 2 Texas, No. 8 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 2 Texas 220-80 and No. 8 Indiana 220-80 on Friday in a double dual meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38...
College Station freshman Black 47, Georgetown freshman 32
College Station’s Sean Acosta and Mike Turner each ran for two touchdowns, and Alex Harrison recovered a fumble for another score in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 47-32 victory over Georgetown on Thursday. Davis Gardner caught a 6-yard TD pass for College Station, while Keaton Johnson had...
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets
The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12
Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets
The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
Bryan football team takes control with big plays in 50-21 victory at Waco Midway
HEWITT — For the Bryan Vikings, long voyages are fun. But quick trips are even better. Bryan produced three one-play scoring “drives” as it cashed in on the big play in a key 50-21 victory over Waco Midway on the Panthers’ Homecoming on Friday night. Malcom...
Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season
BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
Cameron 47, Rockdale 21
CAMERON — Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw four touchdown passes to lead the Yoemen to a 47-21 District 11-3A Division I victory over the Rockdale Tigers in the 68th “Battle of the Bell” on Friday night. Rockdale (2-6, 1-3) scored on the game’s first play with a...
