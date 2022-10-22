ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8

BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
ATHENS, GA
Bryan College Station Eagle

Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes. The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium. The remaining 55 wasn’t...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Texas A&M can't rid itself of costly mistakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of mistakes while losing their third straight game. South Carolina hit A&M in the mouth with a 100-yard kickoff return to open the game, and the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond

Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-South Carolina quarter-by-quarter breakdown

South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He slithered through several Aggies at approximately the South Carolina 30-yard line, breaking free in front of the Texas A&M sideline. More disaster:. South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush returned an interception 59 yards on A&M’s fourth...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana

AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station freshman Black 47, Georgetown freshman 32

College Station’s Sean Acosta and Mike Turner each ran for two touchdowns, and Alex Harrison recovered a fumble for another score in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 47-32 victory over Georgetown on Thursday. Davis Gardner caught a 6-yard TD pass for College Station, while Keaton Johnson had...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets

The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12

Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets

The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play

GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14

A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season

BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory. The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on...
BREMOND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cameron 47, Rockdale 21

CAMERON — Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw four touchdown passes to lead the Yoemen to a 47-21 District 11-3A Division I victory over the Rockdale Tigers in the 68th “Battle of the Bell” on Friday night. Rockdale (2-6, 1-3) scored on the game’s first play with a...
CAMERON, TX

