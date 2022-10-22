ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

CBS News

Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court

CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Nevada Current

Baucum faces challenger in LV Justice Court race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The campaign for Dept. 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court pits chief deputy public defender Rebecca Saxe against longtime Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum.  Baucum, who earned her law degree from the University of Idaho, was elected to Justice Court in 2010.  “For nearly a decade, she oversaw the largest caseload of any DUI […] The post Baucum faces challenger in LV Justice Court race appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
NYE COUNTY, NV

