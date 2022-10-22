Read full article on original website
Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
COURT CRAWL | Death of federal judge, state Supreme Court returns for arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A trailblazing judge in Colorado who spent nearly 50 years on the bench died earlier this month, and the state Supreme Court returns this week to hear arguments in five cases. 'Everything we could aspire...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
Oklahoma, 16 other state attorneys general file amicus brief in Oregon same-sex wedding cake case
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 other state attorneys general have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oregon bakery owners that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple back in 2013.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
Baucum faces challenger in LV Justice Court race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The campaign for Dept. 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court pits chief deputy public defender Rebecca Saxe against longtime Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum. Baucum, who earned her law degree from the University of Idaho, was elected to Justice Court in 2010. “For nearly a decade, she oversaw the largest caseload of any DUI […] The post Baucum faces challenger in LV Justice Court race appeared first on Nevada Current.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Ala. Senator Tuberville issues statement in response to comments made at Nevada rally
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville issued a statement in response to his recent comments made at a Nevada rally Saturday, Oct. 8. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., accused Democrats of intentionally encouraging crime as a way of extorting reparation payments during a racially-charged statement. In his response,...
'Catatonic' Oklahoma Inmate Faces Execution Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on October 20.
ACLU takes ballot-counting lawsuit to Nevada Supreme Court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency petition to the state Supreme Court on Monday challenging Nye County and its interim clerk’s plan to count election votes by both hand and machine, a method crafted by elected officials and candidates acting on false claims of election fraud. The complaint is nearly identical to the ACLU lawsuit that was recently dismissed in Nye County District Court due to technicalities. The district judge there did not receive a record of the publicly available county commission meeting referenced in the petition from the ACLU....
Judges toss out partial suit that challenges Arkansas' new U.S. House district map
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A three-judge panel on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' new U.S. House map, which split the Little Rock area among three congressional districts. The federal panel tossed some of the constitutional claims in the lawsuit challenging the redistricting plan approved by the...
