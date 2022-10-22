Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M at a crossroads
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season. Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday ended another season for all intents and purposes. The last time the Aggies (3-4) headed to November with four losses was 2008 in Mike Sherman’s disastrous 4-8 first season, which started with an 18-14 home loss to Arkansas State and never got any better. Sherman lost five games that year by the end of October, matching the 3-5 record Dennis Franchione had in 2003 in one of many fruitless seasons since A&M last won a conference championship in 1998. A&M has a chance to match that start with a loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday which will put Jimbo Fisher in the same breath as Franchione and Sherman, certainly not where Aggies expected Fisher to be winding down his fifth season. Even Kevin Sumlin never had four losses heading into November. He had most of his bad losses late in the season, managing to win but eight or less games in his last four of six seasons.
Texas A&M remains united despite 3-game losing streak; 3 O-Linemen gone
Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014, but the team is still united. The players remain dedicated to the process, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “Our guys believe and they’re into it,” Fisher said. “We’ve talked...
Aggies sweep No. 16 Wildcats in first of two volleyball matches
Texas A&M’s Madison Bowser and Lexi Guinn each had 10 kills, and Molly Brown had five kills and six blocks to power the Aggies past No. 16 Kentucky 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena. The match was tight through featuring 32 ties and...
Texas A&M volleyball team host No. 16 Kentucky in pair of matches this weekend
Texas A&M will host No. 16 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference volleyball matches beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink Match at Reed Arena. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Sunday. A&M (10-9, 2-6) lost its sixth straight in SEC play...
Cessna: Texas A&M can't rid itself of costly mistakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of mistakes while losing their third straight game. South Carolina hit A&M in the mouth with a 100-yard kickoff return to open the game, and the...
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course. Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine...
Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes. The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium. The remaining 55 wasn’t...
College Station freshman Black 47, Georgetown freshman 32
College Station’s Sean Acosta and Mike Turner each ran for two touchdowns, and Alex Harrison recovered a fumble for another score in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 47-32 victory over Georgetown on Thursday. Davis Gardner caught a 6-yard TD pass for College Station, while Keaton Johnson had...
College Station’s Ryan Lee in lead at TJG Alliance Invitational
SULPHUR SPRINGS — College Station’s Ryan Lee shot a first-round 2-over 74 to take the lead in the boys 14-and-under division at the Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational on Saturday at Suphur Springs Country Club. Houston’s Austin Le and Sulphur Springs are tied for second after 76s.
Weekly Press Conference: Randy Bond
Texas A&M football kicker Randy Bond meets the media at the Aggies' Ole Miss week press conference. (October 24, 2022)
Aggie women's tennis team wins nine matches on second day of Fall Invitational
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won three doubles and six singles matches Saturday on the second day of the A&M Fall Invitational at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M’s doubles teams Kayal Gownder-Daria Smetannikov, Elise Robbins-Lizanna Boyer and Jeannette Mireles-Gianna Pielet each won matches, while No. 58 Mary Stoiana, No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith, Mireles, Pielet, Smetannikov and Gownder each won in singles.
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team falls to Lake Creek in three sets
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Montgomery Lake Creek 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol fell to 11-25 overall and 3-10 in district play, while Lake Creek improved to 26-16 overall and 10-3 in district. Consol’s freshman A team won to clinch...
Navasota 37, Stafford 35
NAVASOTA — Navasota’s MJ Woods returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for what turned into the deciding two points in a 37-35 victory over Stafford on Friday night in District 12-4A Division I play at Rattler Stadium. Stafford’s Jamal Wylie scored on an 8-yard run to cut...
Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game
We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan. The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.
Rudder’s playoff hopes likely dashed with loss to district co-leader Brenham
The math was simple for the Rudder football team. Win out and likely make the playoffs for the second straight season. Lose and probably be left out after 2021’s breakthrough campaign. The Rangers pushed District 10-5A-II co-leader Brenham for almost three quarters Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, but...
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19
GATESVILLE — Senior Blessing Ngene ran for 100 yards on 18 carries, and sophomore Phillip Green ran for two touchdowns to power the Madisonville Mustangs to a 38-19 victory over Gatesville on Friday in District 11-4A Division II play. Junior Jyrin Burns also ran for 49 yards and a...
