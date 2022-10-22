Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri begins no-excuse early voting under new ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters can now cast ballots at local elections offices without needing to provide a reason why they can't in-person on Election Day. A new no-excuse early voting period began Tuesday under a law that also requires a photo ID to vote. In the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Senate candidate Charles Booker stopping in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday
PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m. Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Federal funding to help west Kentucky farmers impacted by December tornado outbreak, drought
MAYFIELD, KY — From a devastating tornado outbreak last December to this fall's drought and low river levels preventing the transportation of crops on waterways, farmers in west Kentucky continue to struggle. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke at the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Mayfield about an investment that...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/25 Tennessee AP football polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
wpsdlocal6.com
Replacement of crash cushions will impact U.S. 62 eastbound traffic Tuesday morning near mile marker 12.2
LYON COUNTY, KY — A contractor will restrict traffic to one lane on eastbound U.S. 62 in the Interstate 69 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 71 interchange on Tuesday at 8 a.m. to allow for guardrail repairs. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the restriction at mile point 12.2...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/25 Kentucky AP football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0 74...
wpsdlocal6.com
Extended drought could contribute to slippery, hazardous roads during Tuesday rain, KTC urges caution
PADUCAH — Extended periods of dry weather can cause oil and tire residue to build up on the surface of the roadway. When rain finally comes, the water mixes with that residue to create slick conditions. That's according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, who are urging...
wpsdlocal6.com
Light show in the Smokies
Astra Lumina Night Walk offers light show in the Smokies. When it comes to technology, there are some things I just cannot describe. Simply saying Ast…
