news9.com
Broken Arrow To Upgrade, Replace Over 20 Outdoor Emergency Sirens
The City of Broken Arrow is going to upgrade and replace some of its outdoor emergency sirens. Roughly 50 sirens, about 18 to 20 years old are currently in place and the city will be replacing and upgrading 21 of them. The idea came back in 2018 when Broken Arrow...
News On 6
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
Better Business Bureau gives tips on spotting cars with flood damage
TULSA, Okla. — Flash flooding is something that happens here in Green Country, but when it happens hundreds of miles away, it could still put you at risk. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about scam artists who are trying to get rid of flood damaged vehicles. The vehicles will typically show up at auto auctions, used car dealerships or in classified ads.
Crews continue to monitor Talala-area fire Sunday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters in northwest Rogers County responded to a fire near Talala on Sunday. The fire was reported around 8 a.m. near 390 and 4070 Rd. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Northwest Rogers County Fire worked to contain the fire. The cause of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon
Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
City of Collinsville announces controlled power outage Sunday morning
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The city of Collinsville will shut off the power Sunday morning while crews do electrical work, the city announced. The city-wide electrical outage will happen Sunday, October 23, at 7:00 a.m. The outage is planned to accommodate work being done at the substation, the city said.
news9.com
Tulsa Waterline Project To Impact Residents Near Harvard & Marshall
Some residents on Tulsa's north side may be impacted by waterline work starting Monday morning. The project is near North Harvard and East Marshall and should be completed on Wednesday. The city says it is putting hangers on front doors of those who will be impacted and those residents can...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Minnesota Avenue Rehabilitation Project to Begin Soon
Freese & Nichols, Inc. has been chosen by the Bartlesville City Council to complete the rehabilitation of Minnesota Avenue. The project is part of the funding approved during the 2018 General Obligation Bond passed by voters. According to Micah Siemers, Director Engineering for the city, the asphalt pavement on Minnesota...
news9.com
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several countries are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
Crews battle grassfires in Rogers County
Local firefighter crews had a busy Saturday around Rogers County, battling wildfires in the gusting wind.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
News On 6
Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds
A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
news9.com
Scheduled Power Outage Set For Sunday Morning In Collinsville
The City of Collinsville has a scheduled city-wide power outage on Sunday. If you pay a city utility bill, you will lose power at 7 a.m. so that the city can make upgrades to its electrical system. The city encourages impacted residents to charge your phones, unplug all electronics and...
news9.com
Firefighters Help Oologah Family Save Their Home From Wildfire
An Oologah family is relieved and grateful for the firefighters who saved their house from a grass fire, but they also worked together to stop the fast-moving fire. Jason Cagle’s field is scorched after a wildfire on Sunday. "There was so much smoke and it was so thick," said Cagle.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
news9.com
Local Brewery Expands Business To New Downtown Tulsa Location
A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
Rogers County Wildfire Burns 500 Acres, Authorities Investigating For Arson
Multiple fire crews are responding to the scene of a large fire Saturday afternoon in Rogers County. The fire is located southwest of Chelsea, Okla. near East 350 Road and South 4220 Road, according to Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM). RCEM Chief Craig Sampson said a Wagoner County task force...
pryorinfopub.com
Compensation to Pryor Main Street Organization on Hold
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Compensation for Pryor Main Street organization services that benefit the City of Pryor are on hold. An MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) was presented at the EDTA meeting this week to consider paying Pryor Main Street organization an initial retainer fee of $25,000 and a monthly fee of $5000. These monies would be pulled from the current pool of bond taxes collected since 2019 that were designated for downtown development.
