Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Android Central

Best Anker power banks 2022

Nothing is worse than leaving the house for the day and forgetting to bring a charger to keep your phone or computer charged. Pick up one of these excellent Anker power banks and never worry about it again.
makeuseof.com

What Is Samsung One Connect? Can You Watch a Samsung TV Without It?

Samsung's televisions are hugely popular worldwide, offering high-grade TVs in various sizes and prices, with many models delivering incredibly vivid and detailed pictures. But your Samsung TV may be missing something called a One Connect box. So, what is One Connect, and is it required to use your Samsung TV?
ohmymag.co.uk

Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for

While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
Apple Insider

EU finalizes charger rule forcing USB-C on iPhones in 2024

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The European Union has given its final approval to the common charger directive, a plan that will force Apple and other electronics producers to use USB-C by 2024. Under the plan, USB-C ports will...
TechSpot

Personal electronic devices sold in the EU must have USB-C charging by 2024

TL;DR: The European Council has affirmed its "common charger directive" after overwhelming EU parliamentary approval. The regulation only needs to be formally signed by the presidents of the EU and EC. It will mandate that small chargeable electronics, including laptops, adapted the USB-C charging standard. It kicks in in 2024 for most equipment and in 2026 for laptops.
ZDNet

iPad Pro (2022) review: I'm cautiously optimistic. Or foolish

The 2022 iPad Pro is powered by Apple's most powerful Apple Silicon processor, has a fancy new Apple Pencil feature for creatives and note-takers, and has the same $799 or $1,099 starting price as its predecessor for the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, respectively. But, as has been the case...
reviewed.com

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a modern tablet that can’t help but be confusing

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is a killer tablet in search of a buyer base. Should you opt instead for the less expensive, less capable iPad 9th generation? Or...
ZDNet

Save 42% on the Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker

It's one of the last weekends before we prepare for the holidays. If you're hosting a Halloween party this October, don't rely on your phone to project spooky tunes. Or maybe you simply want to blast Taylor Swift's new album throughout your home. You're in luck: The Treblab HD77 Wireless Bluetooth speaker just dropped to only $69, saving you $50.
Android Police

The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung

With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
ZDNet

The 65-inch Hisense Smart TV just dropped to $800 at Best Buy

The holiday season is fast approaching. With the celebration, you likely think of food, drink, presents, and of course, watching Christmas movies and classic films in the living room with friends and family. If you are looking to upgrade your TV in the next few months, check out this deal...
TechRadar

The Google Pixel 7a just showed up on Amazon

We're expecting to see a Google Pixel 7a arrive in the coming months, assuming Google sticks to its usual schedule of putting out mid-range handsets in between flagships – and the phone just got mentioned on Amazon. As reported by GSMArena (opens in new tab), the retail site is...

