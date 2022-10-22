With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.

2 DAYS AGO