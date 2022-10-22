Read full article on original website
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
KITV.com
Two men assaulted with machete in overnight attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Happening overnight, an assault with a machete in the McCully-Moiliili area. Law enforcement was called to a scene fronting an apartment building along Kalakaua Avenue.
Efforts To Reform Honolulu’s Troubled Permitting Office Face An Uphill Battle. Here’s Why
The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting has been troubled for years, marred by bureaucratic delays and clunky technology. But in recent months, those factors have combined with severe understaffing, high turnover, a bribery scandal and a leadership upheaval, leaving the department in what many say is the worst shape it’s ever been in.
bigislandvideonews.com
Robbery Reported At Hale Halawai Park In Kona
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police report another assault at has occurred at the Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona, and the two suspects fled the area on foot. (BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.
hawaiinewsnow.com
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
KITV.com
Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m. a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck,...
Crash in Aiea shuts down several H-1 lanes
A motor vehicle crash in Aiea shuts down multiple westbound lanes on the H-1 near the Kaahumanu overpass.
HPD investigates third hit-and-run in one week
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
Officials target fentanyl traffickers using rewards, harsher penalties
Law enforcement across Hawaii are making larger seizures of fentanyl with just 2 milligrams considered a deadly dose.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody. This is...
KITV.com
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
Chinatown stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
A man is in the trauma hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Pearl City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case. Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns. After a person overdosed earlier this […]
KITV.com
"The most dangerous drug epidemic." | DEA and local law enforcement cracking down on fentanyl drug dealers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recent drug busts related to fentanyl have some drug agents saying this is the most dangerous drug epidemic they have ever witnessed. The DEA is working alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Honolulu Police Department to catch these drug dealers who they say are using their cell phones along with drug emoji codes, to sell their fentanyl which the DEA says, is a poison.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
