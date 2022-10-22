ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Robbery Reported At Hale Halawai Park In Kona

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police report another assault at has occurred at the Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona, and the two suspects fled the area on foot. (BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody. This is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pearl City man arrested in connection to fentanyl death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case. Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns. After a person overdosed earlier this […]
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

"The most dangerous drug epidemic." | DEA and local law enforcement cracking down on fentanyl drug dealers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recent drug busts related to fentanyl have some drug agents saying this is the most dangerous drug epidemic they have ever witnessed. The DEA is working alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Honolulu Police Department to catch these drug dealers who they say are using their cell phones along with drug emoji codes, to sell their fentanyl which the DEA says, is a poison.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
HONOLULU, HI

