HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recent drug busts related to fentanyl have some drug agents saying this is the most dangerous drug epidemic they have ever witnessed. The DEA is working alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Honolulu Police Department to catch these drug dealers who they say are using their cell phones along with drug emoji codes, to sell their fentanyl which the DEA says, is a poison.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO