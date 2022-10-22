ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thundering Herd assured themselves for at least a tie for the Delta League Championship with an impressive run game that had the Marauder defense on its heels most of the game. Jesuit did hurt its efforts by turning the ball over twice in the first quarter. They lost a fumble at their own 24, recovered by Simione Pale. Mason Vazquez scored from 19 yards out and Elk Grove was on the board, 7-0, at 8:09.
ELK GROVE, CA
High School Football PRO

Elk Grove, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California

Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5

I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
ELK GROVE, CA
krcrtv.com

Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home

Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
