FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former police chief testifies in police killing trial of Darell RichardsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Free weekly swan tours offered in Yuba County by California Department of Fish and Wildlife November 5 to January 7D.J. EatonYuba County, CA
Elk Grove Citizen
Herd rolls through Jesuit; Mustangs hold on in thriller at Grant
The Thundering Herd assured themselves for at least a tie for the Delta League Championship with an impressive run game that had the Marauder defense on its heels most of the game. Jesuit did hurt its efforts by turning the ball over twice in the first quarter. They lost a fumble at their own 24, recovered by Simione Pale. Mason Vazquez scored from 19 yards out and Elk Grove was on the board, 7-0, at 8:09.
Elk Grove, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roseville, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roseville. The Placer High School football team will have a game with West Park High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Bella Vista High School football team will have a game with Woodcreek High School on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.
KCRA.com
Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
abc10.com
Grant Union High School shooting sets Sacramento on pace to break last years homicide count
One man was killed in a shooting at Grant High School during a football game, Friday. This marks the 50th homicide in Sacramento this year.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
One person killed in parking lot after shooting during game at Grant High School
Sacramento police said one person was killed Friday night after a shooting occurred in the parking lot during the football game between Grant High School and Monterey Trail High School. The game was not interrupted and no one else was hurt. According to police, there was some type of altercation...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
Man fatally shot after CA high school football game
A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5
I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
New Placer County development brings thousands of homes, higher education near Roseville
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Placer County officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the major Placer One development. Once complete, the new master-planned community near Roseville will include thousands of new homes, a satellite campus for Sacramento State and Sierra College, along with retail and recreation. Placer One is a...
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
CBS News
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
A 23-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in East Sacramento will appear in court Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of an Oct. 20 shooting as 70-year-old Charles Starzynski. Police believe the alleged shooter, Desean Basser, Jr., also robbed Starzynski.
KCRA.com
Police: Man dies after shooting during Grant-Monterey Trail football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting outside a Friday football game in Sacramento is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police. A man in his mid-twenties died from his injuries related to the shooting, according to a department spokesperson at the scene early Saturday morning. "This violence is...
CBS News
Fire breaks out at South Sacramento home
Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Mirador Way in South Sacramento on Saturday. Firefighters say the blaze started in the backyard, threatening nearby homes. The fire was eventually put out. No injuries were reported.
KCRA.com
Family, loved ones describe man who died in East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A favorite uncle and a 'prince of a guy,' that's how loved ones are remembering 70-year-old Charles Starzynski after Thursday's deadly shooting outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. David DeCamilla found his friend moments before their weekly pinochle game at the club. "Jane,...
Comments / 0