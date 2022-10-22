Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey defeats No. 8 Iowa for the second time in a week
Just one week after pulling off a critical top-10 win against Iowa, the Michigan field hockey team again took the pitch against the Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines (4-3 Big Ten, 9-5 overall) and Iowa (3-4, 10-5) were ranked No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, entering Sunday’s match. Michigan proved its dominance, coming away with a 1-0 road win. The game was tight, but the Wolverines’ defense made all the difference.
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominates the slot to claim sweep over Lake Superior State
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — When the No. 5 Michigan hockey team took the ice against Boston University last weekend, the balance of high-danger chances swung heavily away from it. Doomed by tips, screens and rebounds, the Wolverines were simply outmatched at net front, leading to their first loss of the season.
Michigan Daily
Failing to finish kills offense in final game
Following an afternoon of melancholy closure, the Michigan women’s soccer team’s seniors fell to their knees as the clock hit zeros. An adequate defensive effort and late inspiration on offense were overshadowed by another showcase in finishing failure for the Wolverine Sunday, who lost to move to 2-6-2 in Big Ten play with the 1-0 loss to Indiana. The team finished on a 1-4 skid, and all losses were shutouts.
Michigan Daily
After finding its momentum, Michigan beats Rutgers
Having momentum is crucial for any game. It took a while for the Michigan women’s soccer team to find that in its bout with No. 14 Rutgers Thursday night. Nevertheless, the momentum that it kept up throughout the latter half of the game was enough to lead it to a victory.
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles offensively in loss to Indiana to end the season
The Michigan women’s soccer team learned on Thursday that it had not qualified for the Big Ten Tournament, thus its final game against Indiana served as one last chance to end the season on a high note. Offensive deficiencies obstructed any success. The Wolverines (7-8-3 overall, 2-6-2 Big Ten)...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to unranked Indiana, 3-1
At the end of the second set, audible tension rumbled through the arena as the score was tight at 22-24 and the No. 25 Michigan volleyball team led the match, 1-0. But then, a Wolverine service error forced an end to the set, giving Indiana the 25-22 win. Following the...
Michigan Daily
Unranked Michigan upsets No. 14 Rutgers
Last November, in Piscataway, N. J., the third-ranked Michigan women’s soccer team upset a then undefeated Rutgers team to claim the title of Big Ten tournament champions. This time around, eleven months later, a win means something different. On Thursday, back in Ann Arbor and meeting for the first...
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan State, the ghost on Harbaugh’s shoulder
Nearly every year of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure has prompted the question whether he’s the right man for the job. Season after season, questions swirled and doubts arose — until this one, that is. A College Football Playoff berth, a Big Ten Championship and, perhaps most...
Michigan Daily
Truscott’s do-it-all play boosts Michigan to victory
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — No part of the game is too small for Jacob Truscott. Throughout every aspect of the competition, the junior defenseman works to elevate his play. One of the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s assistant captains, he doesn’t shy away from any aspect of the game.
Michigan Daily
Michigan tight end Erick All out for season
Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday. Friday evening, All posted pictures of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed in Fort Myers, FL., where he underwent a “life-changing operation.” The specifics of the surgery are unknown.
Michigan Daily
Daily investigation finds allegations petition circulators misrepresented Republican-backed petition initiatives
In spring 2022, Ann Arbor resident Susie Lorand was approached by a petition circulator at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The circulator asked her to support a ballot initiative they allegedly claimed would reduce barriers to voting. “The circulator said something to the effect of, (the petition) was going to...
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor Eats brings local food to students and novelty to an oversaturated influencer scene
The Instagram account Ann Arbor Eats pulled me from my complex distrust for food accounts into a new city’s food scene. As I continue to eat through Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Eats guides me every step and bite of the way. As shown by my long-defunct, pun-ridden Instagram, I...
Michigan Daily
Students value communication, trust as they meet President Ono after first week in office
From Ingalls Mall to beneath the shadow of Lurie Bell Tower on North Campus, University President Santa Ono traveled throughout campus Friday to meet community members and celebrate his first official week in office. After a formal interview with Ono Tuesday, The Michigan Daily shadowed the new president throughout his day, documenting some of his first interactions with students and their impressions.
Michigan Daily
‘There’s a heart to this work that lies within each of us’: Community gathers at the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit
The Student Sustainability Coalition (SSC) held the Student Sustainability Leaders Summit at the Michigan League Saturday afternoon. The SSC, a student organization dedicated to promoting a sustainable campus culture and elevating campus-wide student sustainability efforts, celebrated the student sustainability movement on campus and brought students together to learn, grow and explore many aspects of sustainability. The event included a session on intention, purpose and goal-setting, two breakout sessions and a summit sustainability panel.
