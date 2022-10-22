Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sporting News
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club
THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.
England thrash South Africa at Women’s Rugby World Cup to set up Australia quarter-final
Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England women’s rugby secured top spot in their Women’s Rugby World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down...
mailplus.co.uk
I hate that Liverpool beat us. We shouldn’t have lost...
A couple of weeks into the Premier League season and at a time when Erling Haaland’s goal tally stood at an altogether more modest nine, Manchester City snuck another signing from Borussia Dortmund into the building. There was less fanfare about this one. Haaland had arrived from Germany for...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Man Utd verdict: Luke Shaw gives England a rare bit of good news as return to form secures spot on plane to Qatar
GARETH SOUTHGATE might be keeping his World Cup plans a secret but Luke Shaw can be pretty sure that he will be on the plane to Qatar. England boss Southgate is refusing to reveal the identity of the 55 players he has chosen as the basis for his travelling party before whittling it down to 26 names next month.
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons to step down after dismal T20 World Cup
Phil Simmons is to step down from his role as the West Indies head coach. It follows a dismal T20 World Cup for the West Indies, where they failed to reach the tournament’s Super 12 stage in Australia following defeats against Scotland and Ireland. Cricket West Indies said that...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus Men and Women stars take part in Gran Gala del Calcio
Last Monday, the AIC held its annual Gran Gala del Calcio event which recognizes the best performers from the previous campaign. Juventus Men and Women were heavily involved in the event, with Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer included in the Best XI Serie A formation and Federico Gatti picked as the best Serie B player.
Match report: Liverpool vs Stoke, U18 Premier League
We was at the academy complex in Kirkby this morning for the Liverpool vs Stoke clash in the u18's Premier League.
FOX Sports
Forest upsets Liverpool as Chelsea and Man United draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s mini-revival came to a halt with a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. But Chelsea and Manchester United continued to progress under respective managers Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
France 24
Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four
Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season. Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte's men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.
Fans all saying the same thing about Pep Guardiola’s ‘drip’ outfit during Man City clash with Brighton
PEP GUARDIOLA often wows fans with his eye-catching fashion and Saturday's game against Brighton was no different. The Manchester City boss prowled the touchline wearing jeans, a hoodie and trainers. Guardiola, 51, even had a massive "P" on his top, possibly to serve as a reminder of his name. And...
