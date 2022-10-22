ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

Sporting News

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool result: Klopp's men still winless away as Awoniyi haunts former club

THE CITY GROUND, NOTTINGHAM — Liverpool’s winless run on the road now stands at five Premier League games, after falling to a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The day began at 05:15 for Jurgen Klopp, with Thiago Alcantara reporting an ear infection which caused him to sit this one out, while Darwin Nunez failed a late fitness test. The huge injury list combined with a spot of rotation meant Liverpool were missing three of their four best attackers, the same figure in midfield, and three of their five strongest defenders.
The Independent

England thrash South Africa at Women’s Rugby World Cup to set up Australia quarter-final

Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England women’s rugby secured top spot in their Women’s Rugby World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down...
mailplus.co.uk

I hate that Liverpool beat us. We shouldn’t have lost...

A couple of weeks into the Premier League season and at a time when Erling Haaland’s goal tally stood at an altogether more modest nine, Manchester City snuck another signing from Borussia Dortmund into the building. There was less fanfare about this one. Haaland had arrived from Germany for...
The Independent

Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over

The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus Men and Women stars take part in Gran Gala del Calcio

Last Monday, the AIC held its annual Gran Gala del Calcio event which recognizes the best performers from the previous campaign. Juventus Men and Women were heavily involved in the event, with Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer included in the Best XI Serie A formation and Federico Gatti picked as the best Serie B player.
FOX Sports

Forest upsets Liverpool as Chelsea and Man United draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s mini-revival came to a halt with a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. But Chelsea and Manchester United continued to progress under respective managers Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
France 24

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season. Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte's men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

