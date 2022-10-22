Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Finish 4th in Big Ten, Take on Nebraska in BTT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s soccer team finished Big Ten play with a record 5-3-2 and 17 points, which put them in a tie for fourth in the conference standings. This is the 10th time in program history that the Buckeyes have posted a Top 4...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Wrap Regular Season vs. Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concluded the regular season on Sunday afternoon at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with a 2-0 setback to No. 13 Northwestern. The Buckeyes finish the regular season at 10-4-3 overall and 5-3-2 in Big Ten play, finishing in a tie for fourth. The Big Ten Tournament begins next weekend with the quarterfinal round and Ohio State will be the No. 5 seed. The Buckeyes will take on Nebraska at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Lincoln.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ sweep of Minnesota Duluth in the national championship rematch last weekend, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenn Gardiner and Amanda Thiele have earned conference player of the week awards. Gardiner was named Forward of the Week and Thiele earned Goaltender of the Week, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Monday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-of-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Brengman’s Go-Ahead Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thanks to a two-goal third period, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned a 3-2 win over the No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink. With the win, the Buckeyes (8-0-0, 8-0-0 WCHA) earned a sweep of the Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA) in the 2022 national championship game rematch.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season (previously Oct. 3) after the Buckeyes improved to 13-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play with wins against Illinois and Iowa last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buglioni’s Overtime Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly anticipated 2022 national championship game rematch between the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team and No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth was nothing short of exciting. With just 59 seconds left on the clock in overtime at the OSU Ice Rink, junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored her second goal of the game to give the Buckeyes (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State, Penn State Play to 1-All Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2) came back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 1-all draw with Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3) Friday in State College. Ohio State has tied a school record with five ties this season. The 1973, 2013 and 2014 teams all finished the season with five draws.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Named to Haskins Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan’s great start to the season has been recognized nationally, as he is one of 20 golfers named to the Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel. Now in it’s 53rd year, the Fred Haskins Award is the oldest...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season At Jim West Challenge
Tee Times: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – 8:00 a.m. CT shotgun start both days. Teams: Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, UTSA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes play their final event of the fall...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Bentley with 3-1 Win
After a scoreless first stanza Ohio State notched the only goal of the second period, with Stephen Halliday converting on the power play. Bentley tied the game early in the third but Patrick Guzzo put the Buckeyes back ahead less than four minutes later and Kamil Sadlocha added an insurance goal. Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Buckeyes and the penalty kill was 4-for-4, including stopping a major chance for the Falcons in the third period.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Balanced Buckeyes Attack Push OSU Past Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18) against Iowa (7-14, 1-9 B1G) on Friday evening inside the Covelli Center during the alumnae match. Iowa led early in the first set, but Ohio State used a pair...
Comments / 0