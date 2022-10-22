Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Celebrate Seniors vs. MSU Tuesday
No. 13 Ohio State vs. Michigan State — Senior Night. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four Ohio State seniors will be recognized during pregame ceremonies prior to the No. 13 Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2) facing Michigan State (6-6-2, 3-2-1) Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles is this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. Ruggles was perfect last Saturday in a 54-10 win over Iowa: he was four-of-four on field goals and made all six of his extra points. Ruggles’ field goals – which all came in the first half – were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. His 46-yarder to open the scoring was a season-long. Ruggles’ four made field goals also matches his career high, which was previously set last season in wins over Penn State and Nebraska.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the Buckeyes’ sweep of Minnesota Duluth in the national championship rematch last weekend, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenn Gardiner and Amanda Thiele have earned conference player of the week awards. Gardiner was named Forward of the Week and Thiele earned Goaltender of the Week, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Monday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season (previously Oct. 3) after the Buckeyes improved to 13-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play with wins against Illinois and Iowa last week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buglioni’s Overtime Goal Pushes Ohio State Past Minnesota Duluth, 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly anticipated 2022 national championship game rematch between the No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team and No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth was nothing short of exciting. With just 59 seconds left on the clock in overtime at the OSU Ice Rink, junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored her second goal of the game to give the Buckeyes (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA) a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs (6-1-0, 2-1-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Balanced Buckeyes Attack Push OSU Past Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18) against Iowa (7-14, 1-9 B1G) on Friday evening inside the Covelli Center during the alumnae match. Iowa led early in the first set, but Ohio State used a pair...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Iowa
“It’s an interesting game when you start off with the ball in plus territory. When you look up at the end of the game, you’d think the score would be different, but it was a very, very good job up front to take away so many things in the middle and force you to really throw the ball. We didn’t do as good of a job of executing running the ball early on, but we knew that it was going to take time to crack it with just the way that they are. I thought we played really good football there in the second half and got a good balance going.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Midwest Regional Recap
Doubles action got underway on Friday. JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig teamed up this week and won a pair of matches on the opening day. They opened with a battled against Brogan Pierce and Ferdinand Schlueter of Western Michigan, eventually beating the Bronco duo 8-7, winning 7-2 in the tiebreaker. In the round of 16, Tracy and Lutschaunig had an easier time defeating Illinois’ tandem of Nic Meister and Tyler Bowers 8-3. They are off to the quarterfinals on Saturday evening.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Bentley with 3-1 Win
After a scoreless first stanza Ohio State notched the only goal of the second period, with Stephen Halliday converting on the power play. Bentley tied the game early in the third but Patrick Guzzo put the Buckeyes back ahead less than four minutes later and Kamil Sadlocha added an insurance goal. Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Buckeyes and the penalty kill was 4-for-4, including stopping a major chance for the Falcons in the third period.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season At Jim West Challenge
Tee Times: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – 8:00 a.m. CT shotgun start both days. Teams: Colorado, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, UTSA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes play their final event of the fall...
Comments / 0