Santa Barbara Independent
HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party
The Hall Team from Compass is hosting their annual HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party over three days Friday October 28-Sunday October 30, from 4-8PM each day. Both Friday and Saturday will feature a taco truck, and Sunday’s festivities will include a live band. Kevin and Lesley Hall and team host a community of friends and clients in their front yard at 3709 Capri Drive in Santa Barbara. This will be the 6th edition of this fun event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Finch & Fork Hosts Halloween Cocktail Class
As a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran from the Cota lineage, the Canary Hotel’s beverage manager Jazz Moralez quickly brought hometown vibes to the cocktail menu at Finch & Fork after being hired a year ago, nodding to our history with drinks like the Don Oreña and Franceso Franchesi. Now she’s adding holidays to the mix and starting a series of mixology lessons with this weekend’s Witches & Brew cocktail class, where participants will learn to make four different Halloween-inspired drinks — and drink two of them — for $31.
Santa Barbara Edhat
La Purisomnia Mule Trail
The most beautiful visual from the overcast day were the stands of opuntia cactus, with their fruit still golden and not yet ripened to crimson. We had a simple goal to reverse a recent route, and circumnavigate the upper Western Mesa of the Mission La Purisima property. Usually we strike...
The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces
The Lompoc Airport was transformed by the Lompoc Chalk Festival 2022 with an abundance of color as chalk art masterpieces came to life this weekend. The post The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
Santa Barbara Independent
Healthy Eats for Santa Barbara Students at CookItEasy.org
Born to parents from Milan, Italy, where cooking fresh foods from scratch every night is the norm, Margherita Scussat was dismayed to learn that not every American ate the same way. In fact, so many of her fellow high school students ate horribly that she decided to show them how easy it was to eat healthy. During the summer before her sophomore year at Dos Pueblos High, Scussat launched CookItEasy.org, where she’s since uploaded more than 35 recipes based on ingredients that are both nutritious and affordable.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Wrong Fit?
After reading Caroline Abate’s various campaign statements, I understand that her goals are to eliminate the teaching of “explicit” sex education in Goleta Elementary schools; restrict language teaching to English only; and to include teaching of Christian beliefs, including prayer in the curriculum. She also mentioned dealing with COVID-19 prevention. Since her husband is a doctor who refused to be vaccinated against COVID, I would like to know that she is in agreement with that stance, regarding vaccination for elementary school children?
syvnews.com
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
kvta.com
A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura
(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
calcoastnews.com
Comedian Andy Dick arrested for burglary in Santa Barbara
Officers arrested comedian and actor Andy Dick on Oct. 13 for burglarizing a home under construction in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unknown person at a vacant home on the 100 block of Conejo Road. Officers arrived to find Dick attempting to flee the home with tools.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Elings Park’s First Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara
There’s a first time for everything, and Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event did not disappoint — or fail to scare — in its inaugural shows October 13-16. The event was held in Godric Grove, and the park’s sweeping overlook of vast city...
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Journey Through One of the Oldest Dance Traditions in the World
Music and dance have an uncanny ability to take you on a journey to unknown places. We’re very fortunate here in Santa Barbara to have the programmers at UCSB Arts & Lectures helping to curate our cultural adventures. From the moment the four male musicians accompanying The Nrityagram Dance...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara for Couples
There is an abundance of incredible things to do in Santa Barbara for couples! From whale watching and waterfront restaurants to surfing and sailing, Santa Barbara has it all. After months spent getting to know the locals, uncovering hidden gems, and sampling Santa Barbara’s staples, we’re happy to share this date inspiration with you!
syvnews.com
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn
Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Community Update to be Held on November 12￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/24/2022. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a community event to provide an update on the Ortega Park Renewal Project and the evolution of the park’s design over the past year. The Department will also use the event to gather any final public input to refine and finalize the design before drafting construction drawings for the future park.
