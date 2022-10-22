ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Golf Concludes Fall at Charlotte Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is set to conclude the Fall at the Charlotte Invitational Monday and Tuesday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 8:30/9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Cabarrus Country Club (par-72 with 6,381...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Volleyball Drops Weekend Finale at App State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) suffered a 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-20) defeat on Saturday afternoon in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (13-8, 6-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle recorded a team-high 10 kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 11...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Soccer Explodes in 4-1 Win over Texas State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An offensive explosion brought the Marshall women's soccer team three points closer to qualifying for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Thundering Herd controlled one of the leaders of the west, the Texas State Bobcats, 4-1 Coach Swan's side outshot the Bobcats, 13-11, holding 55 percent of the possession. The Thundering Herd have been finding their form as of late against the top competition in the Sun Belt. A draw against east leading JMU was followed up with a crucial road draw at Coastal Carolina, before Sunday's massive result against Texas State. Head women's soccer coach Michael Swan sees the fight down the stretch from his team.
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Dominant Second Half Propels Herd to First Sun Belt Conference Victory

HARRISONBURG, Va- The Marshall Thundering Herd's defense stole the show Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium, holding the James Madison Dukes scoreless over the final three quarters. Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) picked off four passes, recovered a fumble, and returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Volleyball Drops Contest to App State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-11) on Friday night in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (12-8, 5-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle had a team-high five kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 13 assists in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Texas State in Crucial Final Home Contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team hosts Texas State for the final home regular season contest of the season. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PRE-MATCH NOTES. With...
SAN MARCOS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video

LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
US News and World Report

129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
MILTON, WV

