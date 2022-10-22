Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Strom, Vanderheyden Reach Doubles Quarterfinals at ITA Atlantic Regional
BLACKSBURG, Va. – With two wins on Saturday, the doubles pairing of freshman Johanna Strom Emma Vanderheyden reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Atlantic Regional in Blacksburg, Virginia. "Felt we had a very good day of singles and doubles," Herd tennis head coach John Mercer said. "We can really...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Golf Concludes Fall at Charlotte Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is set to conclude the Fall at the Charlotte Invitational Monday and Tuesday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 8:30/9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Cabarrus Country Club (par-72 with 6,381...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Drops Weekend Finale at App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) suffered a 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-20) defeat on Saturday afternoon in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (13-8, 6-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle recorded a team-high 10 kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 11...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Picks Up Three Points on Senior Day in Win over Eagles
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (8-2-3, 3-1-3 Sun Belt) picked up a 6-1 win on Senior Day over the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12-1, 0-6-0 Sun Belt) Sunday evening at Hoops Family Field. The Herd outshot the Eagles 24-4, including 10-1 in...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Explodes in 4-1 Win over Texas State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An offensive explosion brought the Marshall women's soccer team three points closer to qualifying for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Thundering Herd controlled one of the leaders of the west, the Texas State Bobcats, 4-1 Coach Swan's side outshot the Bobcats, 13-11, holding 55 percent of the possession. The Thundering Herd have been finding their form as of late against the top competition in the Sun Belt. A draw against east leading JMU was followed up with a crucial road draw at Coastal Carolina, before Sunday's massive result against Texas State. Head women's soccer coach Michael Swan sees the fight down the stretch from his team.
herdzone.com
Dominant Second Half Propels Herd to First Sun Belt Conference Victory
HARRISONBURG, Va- The Marshall Thundering Herd's defense stole the show Saturday afternoon at a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium, holding the James Madison Dukes scoreless over the final three quarters. Marshall (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) picked off four passes, recovered a fumble, and returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for a...
herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Drops Contest to App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) fell 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-11) on Friday night in Boone, North Carolina, to the App State Mountaineers (12-8, 5-4 Sun Belt). Junior Regan Tinkle had a team-high five kills as sophomore Brynn Brown had 13 assists in...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Texas State in Crucial Final Home Contest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team hosts Texas State for the final home regular season contest of the season. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PRE-MATCH NOTES. With...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
WTRF
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
wchstv.com
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight
The Clarksburg Flight of the Honor Flight Huntington took place Saturday morning, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials that have been built in their honor.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
2 taken to West Virginia hospital by helicopter after Ohio ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The […]
