HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – An offensive explosion brought the Marshall women's soccer team three points closer to qualifying for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Thundering Herd controlled one of the leaders of the west, the Texas State Bobcats, 4-1 Coach Swan's side outshot the Bobcats, 13-11, holding 55 percent of the possession. The Thundering Herd have been finding their form as of late against the top competition in the Sun Belt. A draw against east leading JMU was followed up with a crucial road draw at Coastal Carolina, before Sunday's massive result against Texas State. Head women's soccer coach Michael Swan sees the fight down the stretch from his team.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO