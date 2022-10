INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich makes his preference for a run-heavy offense perfectly clear. He wants the kind of attack that helped Jonathan Taylor win last season’s NFL rushing title, the kind that put the Colts in playoff position and the kind that never really materialized for Matt Ryan. Over the last two games, Ryan threw 102 passes while a nicked-up backfield logged 33 total carries, a problematic imbalance that may have led to Monday’s announcement that Sam Ehlinger will replace the injured Ryan as Indy’s starting quarterback. “Is he (Ehlinger) going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes,” Reich said. “But I think Sam will make plays, Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO