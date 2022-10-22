Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a rain / snow mix chance
Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy this week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for today and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
Scattered showers, isolated t-showers overnight
Clouds increase tonight with scattered rain and t-showers. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Lows remain mild, only falling to around 60-degrees.
WKTV
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/24 Monday forecast
Forecast: Today will be cloudy with on & off showers and drizzle, along with a cool breeze. The steadiest activity with some heavier 'bouts looks to be through the morning, then things turn spottier for the afternoon. Still, will want to keep the umbrella handy all day as it stays dreary. Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers and drizzle will continue tonight, and temps won't drop off too much. Some patchy fog is possible late. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. As for Tuesday, it'll be mostly cloudy with another chance for showers. It's milder with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday remains unsettled with another shower chance, before we finally turn drier and brighter for Thursday. Highs will remain on the mild side in the upper 60s to near 70 before more seasonable temps return toward week's end.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy, damp
As expected, today is the gloomy half of the weekend. We're not looking at a washout, but expect plenty of cloud cover and showers at times this afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy.Highs will be cooler, topping out in the low 60s with a brisk northeast breeze.Same story as we head through tonight: showers and drizzle with some steadier batches. Lows will be in the mid 50s.As for Monday, it's another mostly cloudy day with lingering showers, especially during the early morning hours. The afternoon looks drier with just some spotty showers or drizzle. It'll be a touch milder with temps in the mid 60s.Overall, this week will be above normal with highs approaching 70 by midweek.It stays on the unsettled side with a shower chance. But we must stress - by no means is any day a washout. In fact, it'll be much more dry than wet from Monday through Wednesday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Storms possible Tuesday evening
MIAMI -- Sunshine and spotty showers are in the Tuesday weather forecast for South Florida ahead of a cold front that will bring the coolest weather to the region since April.CBS 4 NEXT weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms could be possible during the evening commute home."It will be quiet in the morning but around 5 or 6 p.m. the storms will roll in," she said. "Keep the umbrellas handy.There is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Lows are expected to dip only to the upper 70s.An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, which will also shift winds to the north and drop the high temperature only to the upper 70s on Wednesday.Cooler conditions will occur Thursday..
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
